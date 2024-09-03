Strider Bikes to Host Adventure-Cross Stage Race in Bentonville, AR

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Come to Bentonville, Arkansas – home of the only Strider Bikes store in the USA – for a fun-filled weekend at the Adventure-Cross Stage Race on Saturday, October 12! Children ages 3 – 6 years old are encouraged to put their Strider skills to the test by running, striding and pedaling through an epic course to the finish line.

Strider Bikes

The Adventure-Cross Stage Race is for racers that enjoy more than just striding with their boundless energy. When you hear, GO - GO - GO, kids run one lap, then mount their Strider 14x bike in balance mode and "stride" one lap. Next, kids enter the pits to have their crew install the pedal kit, and finally pedal one lap to the finish line. This stage race is a test of endurance using multiple skills, a lot like a Cyclocross race! The stage race is Strider's second racing event of the season – just weeks after Strider Cup takes place in Rapid City, SD on September 14.

Registration for The Adventure-Cross Stage Race closes October 11 at 11:59 PM CST so sign up now before it's too late! https://www.striderbikes.com/adventure-cross

Event Schedule:

Friday, October 11 (CST) at Strider Store Bentonville - 109 N. Main. St. Bentonville, AR 72712:

5:00 - 7:00 PM - Pack Pickup and Tech Inspection

Saturday, October 12 (CST) at City of Bentonville Slaughter Pen Trails - 2400 N. Walton Blvd. Bentonville, AR 72712

1:00 - 3:00 PM - Family Fun Activities

- Family Fun Activities 1:00 - 2:15 PM - Packet Pickup and Tech Inspection

- Packet Pickup and Tech Inspection 3:00 - 6:00 PM - Strider Adventure-Cross Race (3, 4, 5 and 6-year-olds - 14x Bikes in Balance and Pedal Mode)

*Schedule is subject to change.

To reference the race rules and FAQs, visit StriderBikes.com/Adventure-Cross - If you have any questions, please email [email protected] or call us at (479) 367-2336

ABOUT STRIDER SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Strider started with a father's passion for riding anything with two wheels and a need to share it with his son.

Strider Bikes has been improving and innovating every day since conception. We are the proud owners of the best balance bike on the market with epic accessories to match the huge personality of your kiddo.

Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider Bikes has sold more than 4 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries. Visit www.StriderBikes.com, Instagram , Facebook, or YouTube.

Media Contact:

Carissa Chalcraft

605-389-3158

[email protected]

SOURCE Strider Bikes