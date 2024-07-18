RAPID CITY, S.D., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Bikes is hosting the most epic kid race on 2 wheels; The Strider Cup in Downtown Rapid City, SD on September 14th, 2024.

The Strider Cup is for all the Strider riders from 2-6 years old who are ready to race their hearts out and shred some serious rubber! This event features the highest-level national Strider sanctioned races, which give children a chance to put their Strider Balance Bike skills to the test! Kids from across the world will gather to compete, and more importantly, have the time of their life!

Strider Bikes to Host the Most Epic Race on 2 Wheels in the Beautiful Black Hills, Rapid City, SD

Team Strider organizes unique races for children of all skill levels.

The Sprint Race for 2, 3, and 4-year-old age classes, toddlers – some still in diapers – takeover the racetrack with their Strider bikes in balance mode. It's an amazing opportunity to enjoy the thrill of racing and build self-confidence as hundreds of families roar for their two-wheeling racers.

The Adventure-Cross Stage Race is the ultimate race for 4, 5, and 6-year-olds with boundless energy to run, stride and pedal through an epic course. The stage races are for all the 14x riders who would rather go over rocks and through puddles than around them! Each stage of this race presents new challenges and exciting obstacles, including running, riding in balance mode, involving parents and guardians at a pit stop, and pedaling the final lap to the finish line.

All events will take place downtown at Main Street Square, just a few minutes from Strider Headquarters.

To register your child for these events, and to check out other activities go to https://www.striderbikes.com/strider-cup

Tentative Event Schedule

Friday, September 13 (MST)

At Strider Bikes Headquarters - 2221 N. Plaza Dr. Rapid City, SD 57702

3:00 - 7:00 PM - Packet Pickup and Tech Inspection

Saturday, September 14 (MST)

At Main Street Square - 526 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

8:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Packet Pickup & Tech Inspection

- Packet Pickup & Tech Inspection 8:00 - 8:45 AM - Open Track for all racers

- Open Track for all racers 9:00 - 11:00 AM - 2-Year-Old Sprint Race (12" Bikes)

- 2-Year-Old Sprint Race (12" Bikes) 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM - 4-Year-Old Sprint Race (12" Bikes & 14x Bikes in Balance Mode)

- 4-Year-Old Sprint Race (12" Bikes & 14x Bikes in Balance Mode) 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM - Lunch Break

- Lunch Break 1:00 - 2:30 PM - 3-Year-Old Sprint Race (12" Bikes & 14x Bikes in Balance Mode)

- 3-Year-Old Sprint Race (12" Bikes & 14x Bikes in Balance Mode) 3:00 – 3:30 PM - 4-Year-Old Stage Race (14x Bikes in Balance & Pedal Mode)

- 4-Year-Old Stage Race (14x Bikes in Balance & Pedal Mode) 3:30 – 4:00 PM - 5-Year-Old Stage Race (14x Bikes in Balance & Pedal Mode)

- 5-Year-Old Stage Race (14x Bikes in Balance & Pedal Mode) 4:00 – 4:30 PM - 6-Year-Old Stage Race (14x Bikes in Balance & Pedal Mode)

*Schedule is subject to change

CONTACT:

Carissa Chalcraft, Strider Bikes PR and Communications Specialist

[email protected] | Cell: 605-389-3158 | Office: 605-342-0266 | www.striderbikes.com

Make The Strider Cup a highlight of your family vacation, exploring the Black Hills.

At Strider Bikes we aim to make every day an adventure. Here are some of our favorite adventures in the Black Hills to Make the most out of your Black Hills Vacation!

Check out your registration bag for coupons to enjoy even MORE!

The Serious (ly cool history) Stuff

Mount Rushmore https://www.nps.gov/moru/planyourvisit/index.htm

Badlands https://www.nps.gov/badl/index.htm

Crazy Horse https://crazyhorsememorial.org/

Custer State Park https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/custer-state-park/



The Super Cool Family Stuff

Jewel Cave https://www.nps.gov/jeca/index.htm

Cosmos Mystery Area https://cosmosmysteryarea.com/

Reptile Gardens https://www.reptilegardens.com/

Bear Country https://bearcountryusa.com/

Old McDonald's Farm https://www.oldmacdonaldsfarmrc.com/

Dinosaur Park https://www.visitrapidcity.com/things-to-do/historic-sites/dinosaur-park/

Rushmore Tramway Adventures https://rushmoretramwayadventures.com/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=main

Rush Mountain Adventure Park https://www.rushmtn.com/



ABOUT STRIDER SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Strider started with a father's passion for riding anything with two wheels and a need to share it with his son.

Ryan, being an expert level rider started teaching Bode how to ride his bike, simple...right?!?! Frustration soon followed. This frustration was the foundation of Strider. Ryan's wheels started turning on how to make riding simple and fun for his son. As he broke down the "basics" of riding he was reminded of the number one factor to riding a bike, balance. This is how Strider Bikes was born.

Strider Bikes has been improving and innovating every day since conception. We are the proud owners of the best balance bike on the market with epic accessories to match the huge personality of your kiddo.

Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider Bikes has sold more than 4 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries. Visit www.striderbikes.com, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

SOURCE Strider Bikes