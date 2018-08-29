Strider Bikes Unveils Strider 12 ST-R Balance Bike

With a racing-inspired design, the Strider 12 ST-R holds nothing back in the engineering and componentry of the bike. The 12 ST-R has been developed to stand apart from any other balance bike created, featuring a full carbon fiber frame, fork, wheels, handlebar and seatpost, along with a Cane Creek AER headset, a custom forged alloy stem, Schwalbe Big Apple Tires and a variety of additional high-performance components.

"At $899, this is not your conventional Strider Bike," noted Strider Founder and Chief Enthusiast Ryan McFarland. "While the vast majority of our bikes focus on durability, function, and value for families with young children learning to ride, the ST-R is an over-the-top, no-expense-spared, limited edition race bike for the obsessed, super-enthusiast. And, man, is it cool!"

Strider further supports racing and two-wheeling enthusiasts with the global Strider Cup race series. These family-friendly racing events introduce encouraging competition to children and allow them to put their balance bike skills to the test. Notable Strider Cup races include the regional Strider Cup Asian Championship and the Strider Cup World Championship.

The Strider 12 ST-R joins the Strider 12 lineup including the most popular, steel-frame Strider 12 Sport and the all-aluminum, Strider 12 Pro, both available as part of the Strider 12 Baby Bundle. The ST-R will be available worldwide from select Authorized Strider Distributors in limited quantities beginning October 2018.

Strider creates and inspires future generations of riders by giving children as young as six months old the best first-bike experience. Strider Bikes revolutionized the bike's design to develop a child's balance first and pairs each balance bike with a proven learn-to-ride process. Children across the globe are starting on a Strider Bike and becoming two-wheeling virtuosos – before they're out of diapers.

Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider has sold more than 2 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries. Visit www.StriderBikes.com, Facebook or Instagram.

