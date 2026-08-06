Strider Promotes Dona Nesselhuf to Chief Executive Officer

RAPID CITY, S.D., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Bikes today announced that Dona Nesselhuf has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of Strider Sports International, receiving a promotion from Chief Operations Officer. As part of the announcement, Strider Founder Ryan McFarland remains as President.

"I'm honored to take on the responsibility as Strider CEO and help the next generation learn to love riding," said Nesselhuf. "It's been the privilege of my career to help Strider grow, so more kids can experience the joy of two wheels."

Dona Nesselhuf has been named the new CEO of Strider Sports International, receiving a promotion from her previous position as COO. In six years as COO, Nesselhuf has built all of Strider's organizational processes, hired and onboarded every Strider employee, and helped to grow the company's revenue to double what it was when she joined.

Nesselhuf joined Strider in 2013 after 20+ years working with bicycle and outdoor gear retailers. That experience helped her learn to appreciate families' cycling needs and develop a deep understanding of business development. It was during that time when Nesselhuf and McFarland first met. In a chance encounter nearly 30 years ago, Nesselhuf became the first wholesale purchaser for McFarland's first bike invention - the Thudbuster Shock Absorbing Seatpost.

Originally hired to create Strider's educational curriculums, Nesselhuf's role evolved into leading Strider's business operations. In six years as COO, Nesselhuf has built all of Strider's organizational processes, hired and onboarded every Strider employee, and helped to grow the company's revenue to double what it was when she joined the organization.

"Dona has been instrumental in taking us from a scrappy startup to an organized, structured corporation that is positioned to keep growing and thriving. Her expertise in business development and processes has given Strider the operational sophistication that it needs to continue serving children around the world for years to come," said McFarland. "It's time for Dona to take the opportunity she's rightly earned, to take the baton and keep Strider growing. I'm so confident that more and more kids around the world will ride our bikes because of Dona's passion, knowledge and leadership."

ABOUT STRIDER SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Strider began with a father's passion for riding anything on two wheels and a need to share it with his son. Ryan's wheels started turning on how to make riding simple and fun to learn for two-year-old Bode. As he broke down the "basics" of riding he was reminded of the number one factor to riding a bike: balance.

Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider Bikes has sold more than 4 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries. Visit www.StriderBikes.com, Instagram , Facebook, or YouTube.

PR CONTACT:

Andrew Luftglass, Strider Bikes Public Relations Specialist via PR Volt

[email protected] | 973-495-8420 | www.striderbikes.com

SOURCE Strider Bikes