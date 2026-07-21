Strider Brings Kellys Children's Bikes to the US, Helping Kids Start Their Next Adventure After Balance Bikes

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Strider Bikes

Jul 21, 2026, 10:46 ET

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Bikes is helping kids take the next step beyond balance bikes by becoming the exclusive authorized retailer for Kellys children's bikes in the United States. Having spent the last two decades innovating the learn-to-ride process, Strider is now proud to help families discover the best bike for their next phase of riding by offering bikes for ages 5- to 12-years old from Kellys. Pre-orders are available starting today.

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As the exclusive authorized retailer for Kellys kids' bikes in the US, Strider is making three Kellys children's models available for young riders - the Kellys NAGA Air Belt, the Kellys NAGA Air 50 (pictured), and the Kellys NAGA Air 70 Disc.
As the exclusive authorized retailer for Kellys kids' bikes in the US, Strider is making three Kellys children's models available for young riders - the Kellys NAGA Air Belt, the Kellys NAGA Air 50 (pictured), and the Kellys NAGA Air 70 Disc.

"We've searched for a long time to find the perfect bike to recommend for kids once they graduate from Strider," said Strider Founder & CEO Ryan McFarland. "Kellys' line of children's bikes are perfect because they align with our passion and values, and share a lot of the same features as our bikes - they're lightweight, dependable, low maintenance, and feature kid-specific components that keep riding fun."

Strider will make three Kellys children's models available to riders in the United States:

Kellys NAGA Air Belt: Perfect for ages 5-7, the Kellys NAGA Air Belt balances low maintenance with quality performance. Available in 18" and 20" models.

Kellys NAGA Air 50: Built with a 7-speed drivetrain, the Kellys NAGA Air 50 gives young riders the confidence and control to push further. Available in 20" and 24" models, the NAGA Air 50 is suitable for ages 6-12 years old.

Kellys NAGA Air 70 Disc: Designed for bolder kids, the Kellys NAGA Air 70 Disc helps kids hold speed and stay in control on challenging rides. Available in 20" and 24" models, the NAGA Air 70 Disc is suitable for ages 6-12 years old.

To learn more about Kellys children's bikes, and find the right bike for your child, visit StriderBikes.com

ABOUT STRIDER SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.  

Strider began with a father's passion for riding anything on two wheels and a need to share it with his son. Ryan's wheels started turning on how to make riding simple and fun to learn for two-year-old Bode. As he broke down the "basics" of riding he was reminded of the number one factor to riding a bike: balance.

Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider Bikes has sold more than 4 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries. Visit www.StriderBikes.com, Instagram,Facebook, or YouTube. 

PR CONTACT: 

Andrew Luftglass, Strider Bikes Public Relations Specialist via PR Volt

[email protected] | 973-495-8420 | www.striderbikes.com

SOURCE Strider Bikes

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