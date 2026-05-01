Strider Announces 2026 Races, Including World Championship in Sarasota

RAPID CITY, S.D., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Bikes today announced two thrilling and adorable balance bike races coming to the United States in 2026. The brand new Strider Cup Indoor Championship will make its debut in Box Elder, SD on August 15, and the Strider Cup World Championship will celebrate its 15th anniversary by returning to its original site in Sarasota, FL on October 10.

Strider Cup Indoor Championship - August 15 - Box Elder, SD

Get ready for the most adorable race for tots on two wheels! Strider has announced two balance bike race events this year in the United States - the first ever Strider Cup Indoor Championship in Box Elder, SD, and the Strider Cup World Championship in Sarasota, FL.

The first Strider Cup Indoor Championship will take place at The Box Elder Events Center . Open to all Strider riders ages 1- to 4-years-old, the race will feature Sprint Races for riders aged 2- to 4-years-old and the first ever Strider Baby Cross for kiddos under 18 months. The Strider Cup Indoor Championship will also feature food, games, and family-friendly entertainment.

Strider Cup World Championship - October 10 - Sarasota, FL

Strider is thrilled to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Strider Cup World Championship right where it all began at the historic Sarasota BMX . The oldest continuously running BMX track in the US was the site of the first ever World Championship, and will also host qualifying races for the LA28 Olympics. The unforgettable event will feature Sprint Races for riders ages 1- to 4-years-old, plus a special beach day on October 11 to bring families around the world together in celebration of two-wheel fun!

Team Strider organizes one-of-a-kind races for children of all skill levels, where every rider feels like a champion. To learn more and join in the fun, visit StriderBikes.com

ABOUT STRIDER SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Strider began with a father's passion for riding anything on two wheels and a need to share it with his son.

Ryan, being an expert level rider, started teaching Bode how to ride his bike. Simple... right? However, frustration soon followed when there was no tool that fit the job. This frustration was the foundation of Strider. Soon, Ryan's wheels started turning on how to make riding simple and fun to learn for his son. As he broke down the "basics" of riding he was reminded of the number one factor to riding a bike: balance.

Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider Bikes has sold more than 4 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries. Visit Www.StriderBikes.com , Instagram, Facebook , or YouTube .

PR CONTACT:

Andrew Luftglass, Strider Bikes Public Relations Specialist via PR Volt

[email protected] | 973-495-8420 | www.striderbikes.com

SOURCE Strider Bikes