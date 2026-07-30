Strider Technologies Announces Partnership with Ionic Mineral Technologies

Strider becomes the official strategic intelligence partner for one of America's first sovereign supply chain for critical minerals and rare earths.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies Inc ("Strider"), the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced its partnership with Ionic Mineral Technologies ("Ionic MT"), a U.S.-based critical minerals and advanced materials company building a vertically integrated domestic supply platform for energy, national defense, and industrial resilience.

Under the partnership, Strider becomes Ionic MT's official strategic intelligence partner, helping the company protect its technology, its people, and its supply chain as it builds out one of America's first sovereign supply chain for critical minerals and rare earths.

Ionic MT is emerging as a critical strategic asset for the United States, delivering a more reliable and trustworthy domestic supply of materials like alumina, nano-silicon, gallium, and germanium, among others, that are vital to the tech and defense industries. That same strategic importance has made Ionic MT, and the researchers, investors, and suppliers it works with, a potential target of adversarial nation-states. Strider's strategic intelligence will help Ionic MT identify these risks early so the company can grow its operations, supply chain, and partnerships with confidence.

Strider's enhanced intelligence enables organizations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and third-party partners.

Andre Zeitoun, Founder and CEO at Ionic Mineral Technologies, said: "As Ionic MT enters its next phase of growth, Strider's strategic intelligence will provide an important advantage by helping us identify risks early and protect what we are building. This partnership enhances our ability to scale securely, make informed decisions, and preserve the integrity of our technology and supply chain. We look forward to working together to advance a more secure and resilient U.S. critical-minerals ecosystem."

"Ionic MT is delivering one of the most significant domestic sources of rare earth and critical technology metals in North America at exactly the moment the People's Republic of China is restricting exports of many of those same materials," said Eric Levesque, Co-Founder and President of Strider Technologies. "That makes Ionic MT, and its supply chain, a target. We are proud to provide Ionic with the strategic intelligence to protect the integrity of this critical sovereign U.S. supply chain and navigate the evolving geopolitical moment."

About Strider

Strider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organizations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. It has operations in 16 countries around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah; Washington, DC; London; Tokyo; and Sydney.

About Ionic MT

Ionic Mineral Technologies is a U.S.-based critical minerals and advanced materials company committed to strengthening domestic supply-chain resilience and America's industrial sovereignty. The Company is advancing Silicon Ridge in Utah, a halloysite-hosted critical minerals system, while building an integrated platform spanning resource development, processing, and commercialization. Ionic MT's strategy is focused on delivering strategically important materials for energy storage, national defense, and advanced manufacturing through a scalable domestic supply chain. Learn more at ionicmt.com.

SOURCE Strider Technologies, Inc.