Strider Technologies Joins Oracle Defense Ecosystem to Advance Strategic Intelligence and National Security Innovation

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. the leading provider of strategic intelligence solutions empowering organizations to protect innovation and secure critical assets, today announced its selection as a member of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem. Launched by Oracle in 2025, the Defense Ecosystem brings together leading startups, scale-ups, and established enterprises to drive AI, cyber, and national security innovation.

The Oracle Defense Ecosystem is purpose-built to help government organizations adopt next-generation technologies more easily and securely. By fostering partnership and enabling access to cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions, the ecosystem empowers participating organizations to deliver disruptive breakthroughs and address evolving national security challenges.

"National security today requires more than defensive capabilities—it demands technological resilience and strategic foresight to stay ahead of emerging threats," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-Founder of Strider Technologies. "We're honored to join the Oracle Defense Ecosystem to collaborate with an extraordinary network of innovators advancing the security and resilience of our nations. The ecosystem is driving incredible AI and cyber innovation, and Strider's strategic intelligence will bring deeper visibility into the global threat landscape to equip U.S. and allied partners with the insights they need to protect this innovation and maintain a decisive advantage in an increasingly complex world."

"Emerging threats demand fast, secure, and collaborative innovation," said Rand Waldron, vice president of Global Defense, Oracle. "Through the Oracle Defense Ecosystem, we are committed to enabling the next generation of defense innovators to solve vital national security challenges with speed and scale. The incredible response to our inaugural cohort demonstrated the urgent need for such partnerships. We are thrilled to welcome a new group of visionary companies to this growing community."

Strider joins an impressive community of defense innovators dedicated to advancing global security and operational readiness. Joining Strider in this Defense Ecosystem cohort are Airis Labs, American Binary, Defense Unicorns, Druid Software, Duality Technologies, Galvanick, Heven Drones, Reka, and Scaleout Systems.

Through participation in the Oracle Defense Ecosystem, Strider gains access to Oracle's cloud and AI expertise, preferred pricing, and technical support to accelerate solution development and mission deployment. This collaboration will enhance Strider's ability to deliver cutting-edge strategic intelligence capabilities across defense, intelligence, and industrial security missions.

About Strider Technologies

Strider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organizations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This enhanced intelligence enables organizations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and third-party partners. Strider has operations in 15 countries around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah; Washington, DC; London; Tokyo; and Sydney.

SOURCE Strider Technologies, Inc.