Strides by Medical Enzyme Technology Market to Open New Vistas in Human Diseases Diagnosis, Valuation to Touch ~US$ 6.8 Bn by 2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing sources of enzymes and ceaseless advances in the processing technologies continue to open breakthroughs in biotechnology. Strides by medical enzyme technology market have opened new avenues in human disease diagnosis and treatment. The technology itself has made striking leaps on back of industry players harnessing the various tools—most notably recombinant DNA technology and protein engineering—to meet emerging demands. These tools have enabled medical researchers to modify enzymes and add to the repository of knowledge of medical-grade enzymes. Interesting cases in point are preserving the thermo stability after immobilization and improving the stability of the promising category of medical enzymes, all of which point to the vast revenue potential in the medical enzyme technology market.

To put one of the market growth figures in perspectives, TMR has projected the global medical enzyme technology market to climb to ~US$ 6.8 Bn by 2030-end.

Key Findings of Medical Enzyme Technology Market Study

Advances in DNA Tech to Show Incredible Promise in Disease Management: Recombinant DNA technology and protein engineering methods have been key accelerator for the production of enzymes of interest to medical and healthcare industries. A wide assortment of modified enzymes find use in the biotechnology sector, boosting the revenue potential of the medical enzyme technology market. Further, the focus of these technological advancements have chiefly been improving the safety profiles; a case in point is thermostability of cold-active alkaline protease. The use of protease in making multi-enzyme tablets has helped meet the anti-inflammatory mechanism in some disease management. Drug makers are keen on leveraging emerging technologies in medical enzymes for oncology. Growing research in histone deacetylases (HDACs) is a case in point.

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Spurs R&D: The strides in the medical enzyme technology market has enabled the medical industry to see new vistas in managing chronic diseases, in prevention as well as in treatment. The demand for new diagnostic reagents in medical treatment has fueled the role of medical enzymes. Some of the areas propelling current state of R&D in the market are concerns arising out of prevalence of various types of cancer, metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity. For instance, L-asparaginase holds promise in restricting cancer cells. Some of the other diseases where the medical enzyme technology advancements are opening new avenues are amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy. Engineering of enzymes has strengthened the diagnostic tools in this regard. A number of lipases have been explored for this in recent years, boosting the use of medical enzymes in disease diagnosis worldwide. New approaches, such as mutagenesis, have come to the fore for the development of novel enzymes, and an array of new sources such as bacteria have been tested.

Medical Enzyme Technology Market: Key Drivers

Research in biotechnology sector has spurred the demand for enzymes for industrial applications

Strides made in chronic disease management particularly cancers are supporting medical researchers in generating novel enzymes for assays

Rise in governments' spending on biotech sector has boosted prospect

Medical Enzyme Technology Market: Regional Dynamics

On the global front, the North America market held the lead in 2019, and is likely to maintain status quo over the assessment period

market held the lead in 2019, and is likely to maintain status quo over the assessment period Relentless research in enzyme replacement therapies, amid the high prevalence of chronic diseases, is key accelerant for the market growth

Asia Pacific expected to be highly lucrative market during the forecast period

expected to be highly lucrative market during the forecast period Strides being made by biotech sector spur advancements in enzyme technology

Medical Enzyme Technology Market: Key Participants

Novozymes A/S

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

