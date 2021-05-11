Strides in Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treatment Market Anchored by Focus on Multidisciplinary Care, Novel Wound Care Strategies to Show the Way: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding understanding of the etiology of diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) has shed light on the underlying multifactorial processes causing the condition. In particular, and more importantly, knowledge about the stage and severity of DFU has shaped the current state of management strategies, including treatments. Comorbidities of DFU and aggravating factors—most notably as chronic complication of diabetes mellitus (DM)—are taken into account for unveiling more effective treatments. Such approaches shape the evolution of the diabetic foot ulcers treatment market. A predominant percentage of the affected population has to undergo lower extremity amputations.

Since neuropathy and peripheral arterial disease are key triggers for the related trauma, striking strides have been made in the management of DM, and hence for diabetic foot ulcers. A number of pharmacological treatments for diabetic peripheral neuropathy have thus gained approval by the U.S. FDA, which has expanded the canvas for players in the diabetic foot ulcers treatment market. Emerging methods and care approaches that include revascularization and antibiotic therapy have improved the quality of life of the patients.

The global diabetic foot ulcers treatment market is projected to climb to ~US$ 9.6 Bn by 2027-end, clocking CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treatment Study

Multidisciplinary Approach to Raise the Current Standard of Care: In recent times, peripheral arterial disease (ischemia) has attracted lot of attention of industry players. A number of promising revascularization methods have emerged that seek to raise the care in diabetic foot ulcers treatment market. Focus on expanding the drug pipeline of antibiotic therapies are also likely to enrich the treatment avenues for patients.

Wound care forms a key focus on improving the overall care for patients with DBU. Resultantly, researchers have made some brilliant strides in negative pressure wound therapy, and healthcare industry has benefitted from the unveiling of new wound dressings. Advanced wound care devices based on bioactive dressings have opened new avenues in the market.

Chronic Complications of Diabetes: Chronic complications of diabetes mellitus (DM) are huge, with diabetic foot ulcers being one of them. The worldwide prevalence of this set of metabolic disorders has increased the rate of recurrence of DBU. Per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) as many as 425 million people were suffering from DM globally in 2017. Billions of dollars spent on health expenses in managing DM have propelled the need for improving the treatment avenues in the diabetic foot ulcers treatment market. Perhaps the most notable risk factor of DFU is triggering lower extremity amputations. Thus, there is a recurrent focus on the etiology of ulceration to prevent amputations, propelling the growth prospects in the market.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treatment Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Advances in tissue engineering techniques have opened new treatment avenues for the diabetic foot ulcers

Growing awareness about prevention and control of the mortality associated with DBU is a key trend fueling advances in diabetic foot ulcers treatment market

Rise in incidence of diabetes in worldwide population bolster growth prospects

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treatment Market: Competitive Dynamics

Top players are leaning on R&D to explore new wound care methods and infection control approaches to raise the current standard of treatment and care for patients with diabetic foot ulcers. A few of the companies have expanded their portfolio by including novel wound care devices.

Some of the well-anchored players in the diabetic foot ulcers treatment market are ConvaTec Group plc, BSN Medical GMBH, Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc, Coloplast A/S, and 3M.

