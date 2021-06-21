Strides in Ion Implanter Market Broaden Canvas for Producers of Advanced Materials Using Nanoscience, Technology Attract Attention among Power Electronics Manufacturers: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ion implanters have gained popularity in microelectronics for making material surface modification by implantation of ionized atoms onto another substrate or host atoms. Manufacturers of semiconductor chips and companies employing optical waveguides technologies have been the key customer segments of implanter machines. The fast-paced commercialization of smart electronic products, especially power electronics has spurred the evolution of the ion implanter market. Both high-energy implanters and medium-current implanter machines are common, but the latter is preferred in several low-dose doping applications mainly due to the low cost of ownership.

The Covid-19 outbreaks in recent months has led to microeconomic disruptions in the raw material supply and consumer demand. The fallout has been increasing interest in plug-and-play manufacturing mode. As a result, manufacturers of ion implanters should constantly innovate, notably to capture emerging demand in microelectronics industry.

With the semiconductor fabrication brimming with opportunities, it is pragmatic to understand why the valuation of the ion implanters market will reach the mark of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2031-end.

Key Findings of Ion Implanter Market Study

Players See Massive Opportunity in Production of Power Semiconductor Device: The expanding science of ion beam implantation has led semiconductor industries to gain access to some remarkable surface modifications. Many chip manufacturers are extensively employing the state-of-the art ion implanters devices and tools to fabricate surfaces. For instance, high-energy ion implantation is used in targeted doping and modifying optical properties for microelectronics and optoelectronics devices for catering to the demand for consumer and enterprise markets. Rise in demand for power semiconductor devices, notably power diodes and power MOFSETs, world over is a key trend boosting the market prospects.

Harnessing Nanotechnology for Advanced Materials to Stir New Avenues: Synthesis of nanoparticles has increasingly harnessed the technological potential of ion implantation techniques, spurring the sales of ion implanters, where ion doses can be varied according to the requirement. Growing traction of advanced material manufacturing based on nanotechnologies is a key investment pocket for players in the market. For instance, the rise in adoption of ion implantation has enabled electronics companies to benefit from advanced power transistors. The growing demand for novel materials in power electronics will keep the demand lucrative for equipment manufacturers.

Manufacturers Keen on Tapping into Solar Panel Manufacturing: Doping of silicon solar cells for manufacturing PV cells has seen some remarkable advancements. One of those is the use of annealing after the surface undergoes ion-implantation to overcome any limitations with the technique. This has boosted the adoption of the techniques. A slew of development activities in interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar cells fabrication in developing world has fueled the growth prospects.

Ion Implanter Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Strides in semiconductor chip manufacturing for next-gen power electronics are propelling growth

Staggering rise in shipments of consumer electronics is a key trend fueling the application of ion implantation technique

Focus on reducing environmental footprint in electronics manufacturing will also spur technological advances in ion implanters market

Ion Implanter Market: Regional Dynamics

Asia Pacific held the major share in the global ion implanter market

held the major share in the global ion implanter market Proliferation in demand for devices with cutting-edge optoelectronics and microelectronics has propelled the growth

Key manufacturing countries are Taiwan and South Korea

and North America , spearheaded by semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., is a promising regional market

Ion Implanter Market: Key Players

Ion Beam Services

Plansee Group

OEM Group LLC

Innovion Corp

Kingstone Semiconductor Joint Stock Company Ltd

Intevac, Inc

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Nissin Electric

Applied Materials Inc.

Axcelis Technologies Inc.

