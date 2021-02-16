Striim Announces a New Fully Managed SaaS Preview of StreamShift for Database Migrations on Google Cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Striim , a leader in real-time data integration, announced a preview release of StreamShift, a new service that helps enterprises migrate databases from on-premise to the cloud quickly and securely.

The new migration service includes automated database profiling, automated migration assessment, migration compatibility assessment, schema creation, transformation and data movement capabilities. Both lift-and-shift database migrations, and zero-downtime continuous online migrations are supported for similar or heterogeneous topologies. With this new service, enterprises can easily assess and migrate their on-premise Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL and PostgreSQL databases to their cloud counterparts. Though the preview service is first offered for Google Cloud, customers can also migrate to databases running in other clouds such as AWS and Azure.

"What's different here is the simplicity and the intuitive user experience for database migrations offered in a hosted manner," said Alok Pareek, EVP Products at Striim. "Our cloud partners have been requesting such a hosted service to simplify cloud adoption for their endpoints, and we are delighted to offer database migrations as a service, built ground up with security, intelligence and scalability. With StreamShift, customers can achieve a zero-downtime phased migration to ensure minimal business disruption and risk-free cutover to the cloud."

"The ability to seamlessly and smoothly migrate data to the cloud is critical as organizations invest in cloud-first data and analytics strategies," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Striim's managed migration services on Google Cloud will provide customers with an automated, frictionless service for migrating their data from on-premises into Google Cloud, helping customers benefit from cloud capabilities in data management and analytics, as well as our global, secure infrastructure."

StreamShift by Striim is now in private preview. For further information or sign up, please visit https://go2.striim.com/cloud-private-preview-signup .

Customers can move data from the following on-premise or cloud database sources:

On-premise Databases (Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB)

AWS RDS (Aurora, Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MariaDB)

Microsoft Azure (Azure SQL Database, Azure Database for PostgreSQL,

and Azure Database for MySQL)

and Azure Database for MySQL) Google Cloud (Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL, Cloud SQL for MySQL)

For more information about Striim's solutions on Google Cloud, including StreamShift Migration Service, please visit https://www.striim.com/partners/google-cloud-platform

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade streaming data integration solution for moving data in real time to the cloud. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of streaming data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency. For more information, visit https://go2.striim.com/cloud-private-preview-signup , read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

