Striim Deepens Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Expand Database Migrations for Google Cloud Customers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Striim, a leader in real-time data integration, announced expansion of their strategic partnership with Google Cloud by offering the new Striim Migration Service for Google Cloud, or SMSGC, to help enterprises migrate existing databases to Google Cloud Database Services. The new migration service includes moving data, both in bulk and through continuous real-time replication, to Cloud Spanner, and Cloud SQL for MySQL, SQL Server and PostgreSQL from enterprise sources such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL and PostgreSQL. Customers can also migrate existing databases running in other clouds such as AWS and Azure.

Striim, Inc.

"Striim is excited to further strengthen our partnership with Google Cloud by eliminating many of the issues customers face when considering migrating their workloads," said Codin Pora, VP of Business Development for Striim. "With this partnership, our goal is to enable organizations to drive their digital transformations by taking advantage of the scalability, reliability and cost effectiveness of Google Cloud Database Services through migrations of existing database sources. Customers can benefit from Striim's ease-of-use, data transformations, and support for zero-downtime and phased migrations to ensure minimal business disruption and risk-free cutover to the cloud."

"As organizations increasingly select Google Cloud for data modernization, it is critical that they can smoothly migrate their data rapidly and seamlessly. We're committed to providing the technology and partnerships to help them do so," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "Striim is an important part of the Google Cloud journey for many customers, and we look forward to working together to ensure frictionless database migrations for organizations across industries."

Customers can move data from the following enterprise sources:

AWS S3, AWS RDS (Aurora, Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MariaDB)

Azure SQL Database , Azure Database PostgreSQL, and Azure Database MySQL

Databases (SQL Server, PostgreSQL, and MySQL) deployed on GCE VM

and on-premise SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Oracle, Oracle Exadata, MySQL, and MariaDB

into databases deployed on Google Cloud including

Cloud Spanner, Cloud SQL for SQL Server, PostgreSQL and MySQL

SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MySQL on GCE VM

Striim Migration Service for Google Cloud is available through Google Cloud for qualified customers

For more information about Striim's solutions on Google Cloud, including the Striim Migration Service, please visit https://www.striim.com/partners/google-cloud-platform.

About Striim

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade streaming data integration solution for moving data in real time to the cloud. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of streaming data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

