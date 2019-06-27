Striim for Azure Database for PostgreSQL Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Striim, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming data integration, today announced the availability of Striim for Azure Database for PostgreSQL in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Striim customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

Striim offers a secure, reliable, and scalable service to simplify the real-time data collection, preparation, and delivery to PostgreSQL. Striim uses low-impact CDC to avoid any modification or performance impact on source production systems. In-flight data filtering, transformation, aggregation, masking, and enrichment increases productivity, minimizes latency, and reduces on-premises ETL efforts. Striim enables users to synchronize partial data sets for reporting use cases and helps avoid batch movement inefficiencies.

"Delivering continuously updated data in real time to Azure Database for PostgreSQL, and combining that with built-in processing of data-in-motion, Striim provides timely data with full context for any downstream operations," said Alok Pareek, EVP of Products, Striim.

Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, "We're excited to welcome Striim for Azure Database for PostgreSQL to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

For more information on provisioning Striim for Azure Database for PostgreSQL, please visit the solution on the Azure Marketplace at: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/striim.azurepostgresqlintegration.

About Striim

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade stream data integration solution for moving data in real time to the cloud and other targets. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest high volumes of streaming data from diverse sources (both on-premises and in the cloud), and provide stream processing and transformations to support cloud adoption, and multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as Kafka, Hadoop, and NoSQL integrations. Striim can continuously collect data from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, cloud applications, messaging systems, and sensors, and deliver to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

