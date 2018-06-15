Striim Included as a Top 100 Company in DBTA's Data Management and Analysis List for 2018

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Striim™, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming integration with intelligence, today announced it has been included in the Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine's sixth annual "DBTA 100: The Companies That Matter Most in Data," a special list that salutes today's top companies in data management and analysis.

"As more enterprise companies want real-time information, they are adopting Streaming Integration to continuously collect, process, and deliver enterprise data from a variety of sources as a crucial first step in data modernization," stated Steve Wilkes, founder and CTO of Striim. "Striim's end-to-end platform was built to provide enterprise-grade, real-time data integration, analytics and visualization, allowing users to gain immediate insights. We're proud to be recognized by DBTA as an innovator in how enterprise companies integrate and analyze their data."

The "DBTA 100" list recognizes companies based on their presence, execution, vision, and innovation in delivering products and services to the marketplace. All 100 companies are highlighted in the June edition of Database Trends and Applications magazine and on www.dbta.com.

"We're excited to announce our sixth annual list, as the industry continues to grow and transform," remarked Thomas Hogan, Group Publisher at Database Trends and Applications. "Today, more than ever, businesses are looking for ways to manage and leverage their information resources to create new opportunities and deliver a real competitive advantage. A fundamental change is taking place where every business is also moving toward becoming a data business. This list seeks to highlight those companies that have been successful in establishing themselves as unique resources for data professionals and stakeholders."

The "DBTA 100" is compiled annually by the editorial staff at Database Trends and Applications. This year's selections can be viewed here, along with Steve Wilkes' "View from the Top" section, which provides further details on the company as well the platform.

About Striim

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade streaming data integration and intelligence solution. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest and process high volumes of streaming data – including non-intrusive change data capture – for real-time Kafka and big data integration, hybrid cloud infrastructure, log correlation, edge processing, and streaming analytics. Companies worldwide use the Striim platform for a wide variety of use cases including data security, fraud, SLA monitoring, customer experience, data modernization and centralization, and Internet of Things (IoT) analytics. Please visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

About Database Trends and Applications

Database Trends and Applications (DBTA), published by Information Today, Inc., is a bimonthly magazine that delivers advanced trends analysis and case studies in data management and analysis developed by a team with more than 25 years of industry experience. Visit www.dbta.com for subscription information. DBTA also delivers groundbreaking market research exclusively through its Unisphere Research group.

