Striim Named a Snowflake Select Technology Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Striim, Inc., provider of the leading real-time data integration platform, announced today that it was named a Select Technology Partner for the Snowflake Data Cloud. As a Select Technology Partner, Striim delivers fast and seamless real-time data integration to Snowflake, accelerating enterprises' ability to perform data-driven analytics in the cloud. Joint customers will be able to make better, faster business decisions and course-correct current data integration models.

"With Striim's help, customers can start loading their data to the Snowflake Data Cloud in minutes with one-click access to a proven and intuitive cloud-based data integration service," said Harsha Kapre, Product Management at Snowflake.

Customers taking advantage of this partnership will be able to modernize their analytical and database platforms by simplifying data architectures and orchestration. By integrating cloud with on-premise databases, Striim and Snowflake together offer one-stop data integration for improved business intelligence and decision making.

"Striim is pleased to be certified as a Snowflake Select Technology Partner to help our shared customers accelerate their time-to-insight by delivering the data in a consumable format for advanced analytics applications," said Codin Pora, VP of Business Development at Striim. "With this partnership, our goal is to help our shared customers build continuous, real-time database replication pipelines using change data capture. Striim's easy-to-use data transformations and support for zero-downtime and phased migrations ensure minimal business disruption and a seamless cutover to the cloud."

Click here for more information about how Striim supports real-time data migration and replication for Snowflake customers or read the case study, " A Real-Time Cloud Data Warehouse at Inspyrus . " For details on Snowflake Technology Partners, click here.

About Striim

Striim™ provides a unified, real-time data integration and streaming platform that enables mission-critical operations by connecting enterprise systems in a modern cloud architecture with autonomous data pipelines. Innovative enterprises use Striim to monitor business events across any environment, build applications that drive digital transformation, and provide actionable insights to the right people at the right time.

Striim collects data in real-time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers data to virtually any cloud or self-hosted data platform, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Snowflake.

