Striim Named to CRN's 2018 Big Data 100 List

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Striim®, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming integration with intelligence, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Striim to its 2018 Big Data 100 list. This annual list recognizes the ingenuity of tech suppliers bringing to market innovative offerings for harnessing the increasingly huge amounts of data generated in today's digital world.

The Striim platform is an end-to-end solution that combines real-time streaming integration with intelligence, enabling enterprises to ingest large volumes of data from a variety of sources, and deliver that data to a number of different data targets in milliseconds. While the data is in-flight, users can filter, transform, enrich, and aggragate the data before it lands on disk in order to gain insights while the data is still operationally relevant. Striim offers the ability to build customizable real-time dashboards and alerts in order to make timely, informed business decisions.

"The IT community is now able to collect massive volumes of valuable data—a veritable treasure trove of information for growing businesses," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "But reaping the benefits of these huge information streams is a complex and delicate process. The vendors on CRN's 2018 Big Data 100 list have demonstrated an exceptional ability to help solution providers and their customers tackle this enormous project."

"Enterprise companies continue to struggle with the extreme growth of data year over year, and the need to make timely decisions on that data," stated Katherine Rincon, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Striim. "Many companies recognize that a key component of the solution is the fast integration and processing of streaming data. We're honored that CRN has recognized Striim as a company that can help organizations adopt a modern streaming data architecture."

About Striim

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade streaming data integration and intelligence solution. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest and process high volumes of streaming data – including non-intrusive change data capture – for real-time Kafka and big data integration, hybrid cloud infrastructure, log correlation, edge processing, and streaming analytics. Companies worldwide use the Striim platform for a wide variety of use cases including data security, fraud, SLA monitoring, customer experience, data modernization and centralization, and Internet of Things (IoT) analytics. Please visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

