Striim Recognized as a Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards Winner for Best IoT Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Striim, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming data integration, today announced it has been recognized in the fourth annual Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, presented during the Strata Data Conference. The list of winners was revealed on the Datanami website, located at www.datanami.com . Striim was recognized with the following honor:

Editors' Choice: Best Big Data Product or Technology – Internet of Things

"The exponential growth of enterprise data thanks to IoT, coupled with the rapid pace of cloud adoption and the desire for real-time decisions, has caused organizations to adopt new and modern ways of dealing with their data," stated Steve Wilkes, Founder and CTO of Striim. "Organizations need to collect, process, and integrate their data continuously, delivering it to the cloud for long term storage and machine learning, while also being able to analyze it in real-time for immediate impact. The Striim platform was designed with these capabilities in-mind, and we are honored to be included as a recipient of a Datanami Editors' Choice Award."

The Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with input from the global Big Data community, as well as selections from the Datanami editors, to highlight key trends, shine a spotlight on technological breakthroughs, and capture a critical cross section of the state of the industry. These awards will be revealed each year to kick off the annual Strata Data Conference, which showcases data science, machine learning and analytics for business and technical professionals.

"Datanami has seen record growth in 2019 as it has come into its own as a go-to publication for the Big Data, analytics and AI communities," said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of Datanami. "Having Datanami's audience choose to recognize a product, use case or breakthrough shows that an organization is truly pushing the envelope and driving Big Data forward. It is our pleasure to share the support of our readers to those making strides in our industry, and celebrate these organizations each year. My sincerest congratulations to our winners."

To learn more about the Striim platform and its streaming data integration capabilities for on-premises, cloud, and IoT data, visit Striim at the Strata Data Conference at booth #1227.

More information on these awards can be found at the Datanami website ( www.datanami.com ) or on Twitter through the hashtag: #DatanamiAwards.

About Striim

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade streaming data integration solution for moving data in real time to the cloud and other targets. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest and process high volumes of streaming data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support a modern cloud infrastructure, as well as Kafka, Hadoop, and NoSQL integration. Striim can collect data from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors in real time, and deliver to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency. For more information, visit www.striim.com , read our blog at www.striim.com/blog , follow @striimteam , or download the Striim platform.

About Datanami

Datanami is one of the premier online portals covering big data, produced by Tabor Communications, Inc. (TCI) a leading international media, advertising and communications company dedicated to covering advance computing technologies for science, research and business. Datanami is a premier online portal covering big data. It is produced by Tabor Communications, Inc. Receive a complimentary subscription to the weekly Datanami e-newsletter by visiting datanami.com/subscribe . View daily news at www.datanami.com .

