Striim Recognized as a Top 100 Company in DBTA's "The Companies That Matter Most in Data" List for 2019

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Striim, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for stream data integration, today announced it has been included in the Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine's seventh annual "DBTA 100: The Companies That Matter Most in Data," a list that acknowledges today's top companies in data management and analysis.

"The rapidly growing use of cloud analytics, and other technological innovations, are enabling organizations to interact and gain insights from data to make operational business decisions like never before. However, for timely insights, access to real-time streaming information is critical." stated Steve Wilkes, Founder and CTO of Striim. "With Striim's end-to-end, enterprise-grade platform, users can modernize their architecture to collect data as it's generated, process it, and continuously deliver it to cloud or other environments; as well as directly analyzing, and visualizing the data, in order to make real-time operational decisions. Striim is proud to be recognized once again by DBTA as an innovator in helping companies make sense of their data."

From long-standing industry veterans to new big data vendors disrupting the status quo, the DBTA 100 list recognizes companies based on their presence, execution, vision, and innovation in delivering products and services to the marketplace. All 100 companies are highlighted in the June edition of Database Trends and Applications magazine and on www.dbta.com.

"We're excited to announce our seventh annual list, as the industry continues to grow and evolve," remarked Thomas Hogan, Group Publisher at Database Trends and Applications. "Today, more than ever, businesses are looking to increase their efficiency, agility and ability to innovate by managing and leveraging data in new and novel ways. This list seeks to highlight those companies that have been successful in establishing themselves as unique resources for data professionals and stakeholders."

The "DBTA 100" is compiled annually by the editorial staff at Database Trends and Applications. This year's selections can be viewed here, along with Steve Wilkes' "View from the Top" section, which provides further information on Striim and the platform.

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade stream data integration solution for moving data in real time to the cloud and other targets. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest high volumes of streaming data from diverse sources (both on-premises and in the cloud), and provide stream processing and transformations to support cloud adoption, multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructures, and Kafka, Hadoop, and NoSQL integration. Striim can continuously collect data from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, cloud applications, messaging systems, and sensors, and deliver to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency. For more information, visit www.striim.com , read our blog at www.striim.com/blog , follow @striimteam , or download the Striim platform.

Database Trends and Applications (DBTA), published by Information Today, Inc., is a bimonthly magazine that delivers advanced trends analysis and case studies in data management and analysis developed by a team with more than 25 years of industry experience. Visit www.dbta.com for subscription information. DBTA also delivers groundbreaking market research exclusively through its Unisphere Research group.

