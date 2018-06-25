Striim Recognized as a Top 5 Workplace by the Bay Area News Group for Second Year in a Row

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Striim®, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming data integration with intelligence, announced today that it has been awarded the #4 ranking in the Small Companies category of the Bay Area News Group's Top Workplaces award. This is the second year in a row that Striim has been included among the top five.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplace in the Bay Area for the second year in a row, especially by such a well-regarded organization as the Bay Area News Group," stated Katherine Rincon, SVP of Marketing at Striim. "What's great about this award is that it's completely driven by first-hand research on employee sentiment. It's wonderful validation that the employee satisfaction we see every day translates to these awards."

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

