Striim welcomes Solasta Ventures in its $50M Series C funding

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Striim, Inc. , provider of a leading real-time data integration platform, has announced the completion of the Series C funding led by Goldman Sachs Equity and welcoming an additional new investor, Solasta Ventures.

Striim's platform provides an enterprise-grade streaming data integration solution for moving data in real-time to the cloud. Its technology collects data from on-premises or cloud enterprise databases leveraging non-intrusive, change data capture technology. This data can then be delivered to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency utilizing over 3,500 out-of-the-box source/target combinations. The company boasts a strong customer base in the Financial Services, Retail, Healthcare, Logistics, Telecom and Manufacturing markets in addition to a strategic partnership network with leading cloud database providers including Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

Based in Palo Alto, CA, Striim is led by Founder & CEO, Ali Kutay, and was founded by the core team from GoldenGate Software, Inc. (acquired by Oracle in 2009). "It's no surprise that Striim has seen tremendous growth while executing our vision to enable real-time decision making in the cloud," said Ali Kutay, CEO and Chairman of Striim. "We are very excited to bring in Solasta Ventures as an investor and partner with them on our strategic global initiatives to expand to international markets like South Korea."

The Company recently announced a preview release of StreamShift, a new managed service offering that helps enterprises migrate databases from on-premise to the cloud quickly and securely. A full release of the managed service offering is expected in Q2 2021, allowing customers to migrate to databases across clouds including Google Cloud, Azure and AWS.

Building on their recent product developments and the increasing demand for enterprise-grade real-time data integration solutions, the company has continued to hire aggressively and now has over a hundred full-time employees across offices in Palo Alto, CA and Chennai, India.

"When it comes to enabling large, Fortune 500 companies to access vast amounts of data being created each day across different sources in real-time, Striim has demonstrated itself to be a clear leader, serving many of the largest and most data-intensive global enterprises as customers who rely on Striim for mission critical data enablement," said Michael Jeon, managing partner for Solasta Ventures' Silicon Valley operations. "We are thrilled to participate in Striim's Series C round – led by Goldman Sachs Growth – and work with a team that is best equipped to bring intelligent data integration to any organization that wants to use data to their competitive advantage. We're particularly excited about the possibility of helping Striim reach customer organizations more in new markets like South Korea where a shift towards cloudization of enterprise data has accelerated."

About Striim

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade streaming data integration solution for moving data in real-time to the cloud. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of streaming data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency. For more information, visit www.striim.com , read our blog at www.striim.com/blog , follow @striimteam , or download the Striim platform.

About Solasta Ventures

Solasta Ventures is the US investment arm of AJU IB Investment, the first venture capital firm established in South Korea, with more than 45 years of operating history and over $1.5B in AUM. Solasta Ventures, having offices in Boston and San Francisco, is focused on investing in innovative market-leading companies with deep technology expertise that are looking to expand at a global level. For more information, visit www.solasta-ventures.com and www.ajuib.co.kr .

