Striim Wins Best Place to Work in the Bay Area for the Second Year

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Striim®, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming integration with intelligence, announced today it has been recognized as a winner of the 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work award, a program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Striim ranked the #10 Best Place to Work among companies with less than 50 employees in the Bay Area.

"This is the second year in a row that Striim has been recognized as a top 10 company to work for," stated Katherine Rincon, SVP of Marketing at Striim. "As much as we love our streaming integration technology and believe in the vision of this company, it's the people that make Striim great!"

Select employers from the Bay Area were named winners at an awards ceremony held in San Francisco on April 18, 2018. These winning organizations, including Striim, were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices.

About Striim

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade streaming data integration and intelligence solution. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest and process high volumes of streaming data – including non-intrusive change data capture – for real-time Kafka and big data integration, hybrid cloud infrastructure, log correlation, edge processing, and streaming analytics. Companies worldwide use the Striim platform for a wide variety of use cases including data security, fraud, SLA monitoring, customer experience, data modernization and centralization, and Internet of Things (IoT) analytics. Please visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

About 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

