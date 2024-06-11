Strike Acquires McLean's CP to Enhance Service Offerings in Critical Maintenance and Asset Integrity

SPRING, Texas, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strike, a provider of pipeline, facilities, and energy infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of McLean's CP Installation, a premier Texas-based provider of corrosion protection services. This strategic acquisition will enable Strike to expand its service offerings, providing clients with essential maintenance and integrity improvements.

McLean's CP Installation has been a trusted name in the corrosion protection industry since the early 1980s, known for installing cathodic protection systems for owner-operators of underground pipeline infrastructure as well as oil and gas production companies. With a respected reputation and a long history of client relationships, McLean's brings valuable expertise to the Strike team.

The cathodic protection industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by the expanding natural gas transmission and distribution sectors as well as oil and gas production. As energy demand continues to rise, maintaining pipeline integrity remains a top priority for operators.

Matthew McSorley, Chief Executive Officer of Strike commented, "We are excited to welcome McLean's to the Strike family. Their strong client relationships and proven execution align perfectly with our commitment to delivering business-critical maintenance, integrity, and technical solutions. This acquisition enhances our ability to offer comprehensive cathodic protection services, including inspection, surveys, installation, and maintenance."

With the addition of McLean's, Strike is positioned to provide a full suite of cathodic protection services, further solidifying its role as a specialty contractor delivering essential construction, maintenance, engineering, integrity, and other contracting services to the energy, chemical, manufacturing, and industrial sectors.

