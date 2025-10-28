STRIKE GOODS AND BRUCE LEE FAMILY INTRODUCE DRAGONBALM -- THE NEXT EVOLUTION IN MUSCLE RELIEF AND SKINCARE

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Muscle relief meets skincare with DRAGONBALM , a powerful new personal care product launched today by Strike Goods through an exclusive partnership with the Bruce Lee family. Built on three key principles: Better for You Ingredients, Skin Nourishment and Aromatherapy, DRAGONBALM's years-long development was guided by Bruce Lee's principle to "Absorb what is useful, discard what is not, and add what is uniquely your own."

Unlike traditional menthol rubs, DRAGONBALM ($32) targets muscle relief and skin rejuvenation with a powerful, plant-derived formula and spa-like experience grounded in time-honored, aromatic rituals. The balm is available immediately on Amazon , and in-store at select retailers across Southern California, including A Snail's Pace and Fleet Feet.

Plant-Derived Relief Meets Modern Skincare

The culmination of 3.5 years of dedicated research and development, DRAGONBALM harnesses natural, antioxidant-rich ingredients like Arnica and Calendula to boost recovery, circulation and skin health. Its non-staining, velvety formula takes relief further with a nourishing blend of Vitamin E, Olive Oil and Shea Butter—delivering hydration for smoother, more resilient skin.

Elevating the sensory experience, aromatherapeutic notes of Peppermint, Eucalyptus and Wintergreen bring focus, refreshment and calm with every use. The result is a muscle recovery balm that feels indulgent, smells invigorating and works instantly.

Rooted In Legacy and Innovation

"My Father believed that true strength comes from harmony — mind, body and spirit in balance," says Shannon Lee, CEO and owner of Bruce Lee Enterprises. "DRAGONBALM carries that message forward by offering a mindful, more natural way to support recovery and self‑renewal."

"Bruce Lee's legacy inspires us to move intentionally and live with purpose," said a Strike Goods spokesperson. "We set out to create a product that recovers the body and resets the mind, naturally — a daily ritual for modern movement. We're excited to launch a solution as authentic and effective as DRAGONBALM."



Strike Goods, founded by a 50-year-old, family-owned manufacturer and credited with developing more than one million formulations for top cosmetic brands, joins forces with the Bruce Lee family to debut this first-in-kind innovation. DRAGONBALM stands as a tribute to Lee's philosophy of movement, mastery and modern self-care.

For more information, visit www.strikegoods.com and follow DRAGONBALM @StrikeGoods.

Click HERE to access hi-res product and lifestyle images.

Media Inquiries | Sonia Hendrix, [email protected]

SOURCE Strike Goods