Strikepoint Media Announces Acquisition of Traffic Titans

Traffic Titans was co-founded by Robert Hicks and Jason Stogsdill in 2018, and quickly became a recognized leader in the YouTube media buying space. Throughout the years, they have spent over $35 million on YouTube traffic, generating over 1 million leads and 1.6 billion impressions for their clients.

Robert Hicks will be joining the Strikepoint Media team as Senior Growth Architect, identifying opportunities to scale our existing client accounts, while also recognizing areas to increase the growth and profitability of Strikepoint Media.

"Strikepoint Media and Traffic Titans joining forces is going to be monumental for the financial publishing industry. We are combining some of the greatest thinkers and media buyers in the industry to create an unbeatable powerhouse. We both share the same core values even though the wording is different. We are both committed to being the best and providing our clients with unmatched service. Together, we can pull our resources together to create more value for our clients and help them scale their business even faster" said Robert Hicks.

"I am thrilled to have Traffic Titans officially become Strikepoint Media. Their team is best in class and with this acquisition, we have an even better service we can provide to our amazing clients. For years we watched as Traffic Titans delivered some amazing marketing results and now that we are one company, I can't wait to see what we can do together in 2022!" said Jeremy Blossom, CEO & Co-Founder of Strikepoint Media.

To learn more about Strikepoint Media or to inquire about digital marketing services, visit strikepointmedia.com today.

About Strikepoint Media

Strikepoint Media was founded in 2013 and has quickly grown into a leader in the digital marketing industry, with more than $1 Billion in revenue generated for their clients. With clients all over the globe, they specialize in media buying, lead generation, funnel building, branding, creative production, website design and development. They were recently featured on INC 5000's List of Fastest Growing Companies in the United States in 2020.

Contact:

Bradley Simon

[email protected]

1.949.540.9998

SOURCE Strikepoint Media