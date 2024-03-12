Striker Lights Unveils Exclusive Corvette C6 Tail Lights and Side Markers for a Show-Stopping Look

KAUKAUNA, Wis., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Striker Lights, the leading aftermarket lighting manufacturer catering to car enthusiasts, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive Corvette C6 Tail Lights and Side Markers. Prepare to be mesmerized as these cutting-edge accessories redefine what it means to turn heads. Designed to enhance the visual appeal of the iconic Corvette C6, these new offerings promise to elevate the driving experience with unparalleled style and flair.

Renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence in the automotive lighting industry, Striker Lights has once again raised the bar with its latest release. The RGB Flow Series lighting technology accentuates your Corvette C6 with vibrant bursts of color, creating a show-stopping look. With various modes and color combinations at your fingertips, your ride will be a canvas and the possibilities are endless.

The RGB C6 Corvette Side Markers offer a modern LED replacement option, featuring state-of-the-art RGB LEDs. These markers allow for extensive customization, boasting a full RGB color palette and over 120 preset patterns. With Bluetooth app control, users can conveniently adjust settings from their smartphones. Installation is a breeze with plug-and-play functionality, and customers can choose between smoked or clear lens options to suit their preferences.

Complementing the side markers are the RGB C6 Tails, designed to fit all C6 models. These tail lights feature Striker Lights' signature RGB Flow Series Lighting and incorporate OEM features such as brakes and turn signals. With 100% Bluetooth control and OEM replica housings, the RGB C6 Tails offer both style and functionality. Customers can rest assured with Striker Lights' limited 1-year warranty covering manufacturing defects.

The introduction of the Corvette C6 Tail Lights and Side Markers by Striker Lights represents a landmark moment in the aftermarket lighting industry. With their unrivaled blend of style, performance, and customization options, these exclusive accessories are poised to set a new standard for automotive lighting enhancements.

Moreover, Striker Lights understands the passion and pride that come with car modifications, especially among Corvette C6 owners who seek to differentiate their rides from the rest. With this in mind, the company has gone above and beyond to develop products that exceed expectations, allowing car enthusiasts to express their individuality in a way that is as bold as it is distinctive.

Car enthusiasts and Corvette C6 owners alike now have the opportunity to elevate their driving experience and make a statement unlike any other. To learn more about the Corvette C6 Tail Lights and Side Markers, as well as explore the full range of offerings from Striker Lights, visit their website or contact their customer service team today.

Learn more about how your Corvette C6 can stand out from the crowd at strikerlights.com .

About Striker Lights:

Striker Lights stands as a leading aftermarket lighting manufacturer, specializing in RGB Flow Series lighting and an extensive array of lighting accessories tailored for various vehicle models. From sleek and sophisticated to bold and daring, they offer lighting solutions that cater to every taste and style. With a core mission to empower car enthusiasts to stand out from the crowd, Striker Lights prioritizes innovation, style, and adaptability to deliver unparalleled lighting solutions. With Striker Lights by your side, the possibilities are endless, and the journey is just beginning. Discover more at strikerlights.com .

Contact Information

Name: Anthony Liotta

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (920) 740-0450

