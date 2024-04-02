StrikeReady Posts Record Year; Builds on Strength of Industry-First AI Security Command Platform

Growth trajectory fueled by new customers, award wins and vendor integrations

DALLAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StrikeReady , the AI-pioneer advancing the way modern security teams operate, announced today it achieved significant customer adoption milestones, strengthened its leadership team, expanded its technology integrations, and garnered substantial industry recognition. These accomplishments emphasize the strength of StrikeReady's AI Security Command Platform that is revolutionizing the operations of modern security teams by transforming how everything works together, while delivering a comprehensive, trustworthy view of security threats.

StrikeReady is revolutionizing cybersecurity with its groundbreaking, vendor-neutral AI security operations platform. StrikeReady's command center makes SOC teams more efficient and effective by uniting, centralizing and operationalizing security, fostering smarter, faster decision-making and proactive security defense. The platform's user-centric approach uplevels the entire security team into a proactive AI-powered cyber task force, providing a smarter, holistic and adaptive defense against an ever-evolving threat landscape.

Performance highlights from the past year include:

New customer growth: Increased the number of customers in the past year, with new accounts across key security-centric verticals, including financial services, healthcare, legal and retail and MSSPs. These include Aflac, CNA Financial Corporation, Eventbrite, Goodwin, L.L. Bean, NOV and Nutanix.

Leadership bench strength: Strengthened the leadership team with the addition of John Loveland as chief business officer and Alex Lanstein as chief evangelist. Loveland is a cyber security industry veteran with an extensive track record of founding companies and leading global go-to-market teams at firms such as Verizon and PwC. Lanstein brings experience gained from roles at the likes of Meta and FireEye, coupled with a laser-eyed focus on growth-stage security companies.

Strengthened the leadership team with the addition of as chief business officer and as chief evangelist. Loveland is a cyber security industry veteran with an extensive track record of founding companies and leading global go-to-market teams at firms such as Verizon and PwC. Lanstein brings experience gained from roles at the likes of Meta and FireEye, coupled with a laser-eyed focus on growth-stage security companies. Award-winning solution: StrikeReady has won 63 awards for its platform since emerging from stealth, including 26 won in the past year alone. These include Security Today's 2023 New Product of the Year, Globee's Cybersecurity 2023 Grand Trophy and being named CRN's 2023 Stellar Startup.

StrikeReady has won 63 awards for its platform since emerging from stealth, including in the past year alone. These include Security Today's 2023 New Product of the Year, Globee's Cybersecurity 2023 Grand Trophy and being named CRN's 2023 Stellar Startup. Cybersecurity tool integrations: Added deep two-way integrations for third-party products bringing the total products integrated with the StrikeReady platform to over 400 across 15 technology categories. StrikeReady also enhanced its threat intelligence engine by adding more coverage. Moreover, StrikeReady expanded integrations to SaaS suites offered by cloud providers such as Google, Microsoft, and AWS to enable end-to-end security in on-premises, cloud, or hybrid customer environments.

Yasir Khalid, CEO, StrikeReady, said: "CISOs today strive to achieve more with less, particularly amidst current economic conditions. Rationalizing security operations to reduce costs while effectively managing risk against increasingly advanced threats is paramount. We're dedicated to empowering organizations to choose the best available tools for their needs, avoiding vendor lock-in and allowing for full optimization. Last year's significant growth and leadership team expansion positions us for a strong 2024 as we continue this mission."

DJ Goldsworthy, vice president of SecOps and threat management, Aflac, said: "My team focuses on getting ahead of threats that our company faces. StrikeReady supports that mission by automating our incident response, i.e. mitigating active threats and reducing false alarms that waste valuable resources. Missing out on critical incidents is not an option."

About StrikeReady:

Founded in 2019, StrikeReady is an AI pioneer in cybersecurity. StrikeReady introduces the first unified, vendor-agnostic, AI-powered security command center , purpose-built for modern SOC teams to optimize, centralize and accelerate a company's threat response.

StrikeReady remains at the forefront of advancing beyond traditional AI and large language model (LLM) to a proprietary large action model (LAM), which takes actions across the technology stack based on a user's prompts. The company's forward-thinking AI technology has earned several external accolades, including validation from Gartner, which called the company out as the only Virtual Security Assistant in its Gartner Emerging Technologies: Tech Innovators in Advanced Virtual Assistants report.

The platform's user-centric approach uplevels the entire security team into a proactive AI-powered cyber task force by dynamically centralizing, informing and advising security teams with a smarter, holistic and actionable defense against an ever-evolving threat landscape.

StrikeReady helps companies simultaneously reduce cyber threats and overcome the cyber talent deficit. For CISOs and security leaders who want more information on StrikeReady's unified AI-powered security platform: Request a demo or Learn more .

Connect with us at strikeready.com and follow us on LinkedIn

