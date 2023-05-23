Strikes & Cancellations Cause Summer Travel Concerns: Does Travel Insurance Help?

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Memorial Day weekend on the horizon and summer break just around the corner, most families are starting to look forward to that relaxing summer vacation. Unfortunately, with the threat of pilot strikes and airline meltdowns, most travelers are rightfully concerned that something could go wrong with their summer travels . The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance analyzed their quote database to find ways customers are protecting their valuable summer trips.

Flight Cancellations or Delays: There's been no shortage of news regarding flight cancellations or delays. The great news is travel insurance can provide complete protection for your flights , vacation rental costs and other trip expenses if your flight is affected by strikes, inclement weather or mechanical issues.

"Over 20% of Yonder users traveling between May and September are selecting specific filters for protection against flight cancellations or delays", says Terry Boynton, Yonder president and co-founder. "Travel insurance is a great option for complete peace of mind if you're worried your trip might be canceled due to these types of issues."

Illness or Injuries: No one is immune to getting a last-minute stomach bug or twisted ankle just days before a vacation and 10% of Yonder travelers still communicate this concern. All travel insurance policies on Yonder allow cancellations or interruptions due to an unforeseen illness or injury. This would also apply to non-traveling family members if grandma falls and you have to stay home to take care of her.

Thankfully, it's not too late to purchase travel insurance ! Travel insurance may be purchased at any time leading up to the trip departure date. What's important to note is to purchase travel insurance prior to the cancellation event, such as a pilot strike or illness. Travel insurance premiums usually range from 4-10% of the cost of the trip.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

