Striking New MDX Interior Design Teased Ahead of Global Debut

The reimagined MDX cabin, previewed in a video released today, sets a new high-watermark for Acura interior design and craftsmanship, communicating performance and sophistication in every detail. The new wider and lower instrument panel, designed for both elegance and a clear view of the road ahead, compliments the new look of MDX and is accented with authentic open-pore wood and hand-wrapped leather with French stitching.

Next-generation Acura sport seats offer a more sculpted form with curvilinear quilting in all three rows, along with gradient perforation, and high-contrast stitching and piping. First-class seating comfort, afforded by a wider body design, is enhanced with multi-mode front-seat massage functionality.

Signature Acura technologies debuting in the new MDX Prototype will include the Acura Precision Cockpit™ all-digital driver's meter, an ultra-wide full-HD center display, and a next-level, 25-speaker "Signature Edition" ELS Studio 3D® premium audio system with integrated LED ambient lighting.

Coming on the heels of the highly successful Acura RDX and the just-launched 2021 TLX sport sedan, the all-new MDX will represent the brand's most ambitious and far-reaching product redesign since the launch of the second-generation NSX hybrid electric supercar.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar. All Acura models sold in North America for the 2021 model year are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com.

SOURCE Acura

Related Links

http://www.acura.com

