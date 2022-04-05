Striking USW Oil Workers Will Spotlight Need for a Fair Contract at Chevron Refinery

RICHMOND, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) said that striking members of Local 12-5 will rally for a fair contract at Gate 14 of the Chevron refinery on the evening of Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Union members will join community supporters, area labor leaders and other activists to spread the message that Chevron needs to negotiate in good faith for a fair contract so that workers can return to their rightful jobs.

Thursday's rally will also feature the USW "Batlight" projector and a strong and clear message for Chevron management.

About 500 members of USW Local 12-5 have been on strike against Chevron's unfair labor practices since March 21, 2022.

Chevron refused to return to the bargaining table, and workers chose to strike after rejecting the company's "last, best and final" contract ultimatum.

Attention Assignment/Editors: Speakers, Interviews & Photo Opportunities

WHO: USW Local 12-5 members, local and international union leaders, community activists and other supporters WHAT: Rally to call for Chevron to negotiate in good faith for a fair contract in Richmond WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022 WHERE: Chevron Refinery Gate 14 (Richmond Parkway near the intersection of Castro St. and Redwood Way)

