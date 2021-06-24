String Announces Promotion of Senior Leaders

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- String Real Estate Information Services, a SitusAMC company and leading provider of title production and title search solutions, announced today that the firm has promoted Gokul Venkat to Senior Director of Operations and Prakash Rajagopalan to Director, Finance effective immediately.

Mr. Venkat brings over 25 years of experience in business process outsourcing (BPO) operations, with 17 of those years focused specifically on the title industry. In his new role as Senior Director of Operations, Mr. Venkat will be expanding the String's Title offering to increase scalability, improve productivity, and ultimately, continue to exceed client expectations. Mr. Venkat has been with the String since its founding in 2004.

Mr. Rajagopalan, a Chartered Accountant, has over 30 years of global experience guiding and streamlining corporate accounting, financial planning, sales and acquisitions, and statutory compliance across various industries. In his new role as Director Finance, Mr. Rajagopalan will continue to oversee String's financial and administration responsibilities and ensure appropriate accounting systems and controls and statutory compliance are in place. Mr. Rajagopalan has been with the firm since 2013.

"Gokul and Prakash have a strong track record of delivering results," stated Prashant Kothari, Managing Director and Head of String. "As we continue to expand to meet increasing client demand, I am confident that Gokul and Prakash's vision and leadership will pay dividends for String and our clients."

About String Real Estate Information Services

String (www.stringinfo.com) is the leading solutions provider to the title industry with 17 years' of specialized experience. String's mission is to help title agents build better, more efficient and cost-effective businesses by helping them lower costs, increase margins and improve operational efficiencies. String offers title search, production and curative services for a variety of secondary market players. String has won several accolades including the Smart CEO Future 50 Award, the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US & the MAP Vital factors Solutions Award. String is part of SitusAMC, a leading provider of innovative, trusted solutions supporting the entire lifecycle of real estate finance.

