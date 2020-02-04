String Real Estate Expands Client Offering with Two Key Hires

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- String Real Estate Information Services ("String"), the leading provider of title search, production and curative solutions, announced today that the firm has hired Joe Salmons as Vice President of Sales, and Rob Dace as Senior Account Executive. Mr. Salmons will be responsible for managing and growing String's relationship with key clients, and Mr. Dace will be responsible for bringing String's offering to new clients.

Mr. Salmons joins String from Visible Equity, where he served as the National Director of Business Development. Mr. Salmons brings to String 30 years of experience in the title industry, credit union, and banking sectors with experience selling a variety of offerings across title insurance, property valuations, and data analytics.

Mr. Dace joins String from Michigan United Mortgage, where he served as Mortgage Loan Originator. Mr. Dace brings over 25 years' experience in the mortgage industry to String, having previously held numerous sales and sales management positions held at CitiMortgage, Credit Suisse and New York Community Bank.

"Joe and Rob bring a wealth of experience in the title and mortgage industries and we are excited to welcome them to the String family," said Prashant Kothari, Managing Director of String. "We continue to make investments in a number of strategic areas, including talent, to strengthen our client offering and to better position ourselves to continue to help our clients in the title industry achieve success."

Mr. Salmons, based in Denver, and Mr. Dace, based in the Detroit area, both assumed their roles on January 13th. They will both be reporting to Prashant Kothari.

String (www.stringinfo.com) is the leading solutions provider to the title industry with 16 years' of specialized experience. String's mission is to help title agents build better, more efficient and cost-effective businesses by helping them lower costs, increase margins and improve operational efficiencies. String offers title search, production and curative services for a variety of secondary market players. String has won several accolades including the Smart CEO Future 50 Award, the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US & the MAP Vital factors Solutions Award.

