String Real Estate Information Services Launches New Brand Identity and Website
Aug 10, 2020, 12:58 ET
WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- String Real Estate Information Services ("String"), the leading provider of title search, production and curative solutions, announced the launch of its new brand identity and website.
"String has always been synonymous with quality and innovation in the title industry," said Prashant Kothari, Managing Director of String. "In evolving our brand and website, our goal was to better reflect the value we deliver our clients and provide new and exciting ways to engage with our solutions and unique insights."
New Brand Identity
From its robust solutions to innovative technologies to first-class client service approach, staying ahead of the curve has been a consistent part of the String brand and philosophy for over 17 years. String's reimagined identity embraces this legacy, bringing the brand to life through a new modern logo, refreshed color palette, and value-driven tagline – The Title Industry's Direct Line To Success – that embodies the firm's passion for the industry and commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes.
New Website
Along with the new brand identity, String has a launched a new website featuring the new, identity system. Reflecting String's strong commitment to delivering vale for its clients, the new website provides access to the solutions and insights to help the title industry succeed.
About String Real Estate Information Services
String (www.stringinfo.com) is the leading solutions provider to the title industry with 16 years' of specialized experience. String's mission is to help title agents build better, more efficient and cost-effective businesses by helping them lower costs, increase margins and improve operational efficiencies. String offers title search, production and curative services for a variety of secondary market players. String has won several accolades including the Smart CEO Future 50 Award, the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US & the MAP Vital factors Solutions Award.
