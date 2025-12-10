Stringer Asset Management Joins Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Adds Risk-Managed ETF-Based Portfolios and an Experienced Asset Allocation Team From Stringer Asset Management

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelton Capital Management ("Shelton") announced today it has entered into an agreement with Stringer Asset Management ("Stringer") to acquire the assets of the firm. The transaction adds a new dimension to Shelton's offering by adding Stringer's risk-managed portfolios and preserving Stringer's entire investment team and continuity of strategy. The combination of the firms will bring Shelton's total assets to over $7 billion.

Stringer Asset Management is a Memphis-based investment firm focused on risk-managed portfolio solutions that support financial advisors and their clients. The portfolio management team, led by Gary Stringer, brings decades of risk management experience to bear. The firm's strategies include Growth, Moderate Growth, Conservative Growth, Income with Growth, Income and Tactical Opportunities, each with clear equity/fixed-income targets.

Under the agreement, the Stringer team will continue its philosophy and portfolio management processes. The partnership will enable the Stringer team to leverage Shelton's extensive operational expertise, national distribution network and robust marketing and client-service infrastructure.

Combining modern portfolio theory and behavioral finance, Stringer's investment process applies a three-layered approach to risk: long-term strategic allocation, tactical positioning and a proprietary Cash Indicator that helps guide exposure in periods of elevated market risk. Grounded in real-world practicality, the team manages client assets with the same care and intention they bring to their own capital, reflecting a philosophy that places client outcomes at the center of everything they do. Stringer manages approximately $650 million in assets spread across an array of core allocation strategies to the Shelton platform.

"The Stringer team is highly focused and brings their behavioral-focused approach to risk-managed portfolio design," said Steve Rogers, chief executive officer of Shelton Capital Management. "Their ETF-based strategies are scalable, behaviorally informed and built for advisor implementation. This acquisition continues our strategy of partnering with talented investment teams and providing the marketing and distribution capabilities and scale they need to grow in today's market."

"This partnership provides expanded sales and distribution capabilities and strengthens our ability to deliver risk-aware portfolios that meet the real-world needs of financial advisors and their clients," said Gary Stringer, president and chief investment officer of Stringer Asset Management. "Shelton's reputation for digital marketing strength, award-winning workplace culture and operational capabilities creates the support we need to continue to grow our business."

"We are confident that our combined firm can help us fully realize the vision we had for Stringer when we started the firm almost 14 years ago," said Jonathan Bernstein, vice president and director of sales and marketing of Stringer Asset Management. "Most important to us is the cultural alignment—Shelton shares our values, our commitment to clients, and our belief in building long-term relationships through discipline, transparency and service. This partnership enhances our ability to serve clients without changing who we are and what clients appreciate most about our firm."

Shelton Capital Management is a boutique investment firm that helps investors meet financial goals through tailored investment solutions and human-centric customer service. Founded in 1985, the company provides mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts to the clients of wealth managers, retirement plans, and individual investors. As of September 30, 2025, the firm manages over $6 billion in assets across fixed income portfolios, U.S. equity and international equity strategies, ESG solutions, and equity income products leveraging our expertise in options. Over the decades, we've collected awards from established sources such as Morningstar, Lipper, Forbes Advisor, and Pension & Investments. The company continues to add key employee talent and expand their institutional expertise. Shelton is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.sheltoncap.com.

