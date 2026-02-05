Stringer Rebrands as Editory, Launching a Platform That Instantly Turns Journalism Into Video

Editory enables newsrooms and independent journalists to transform written reporting into ready to publish video in minutes.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Editory today announced the launch of its new brand and platform, evolving beyond its original product, Stringer. Editory is designed for modern journalism and serves both newsroom teams and independent writers by making it fast and simple to convert written stories into high quality video.

As video becomes increasingly critical for audience growth on websites, social platforms, and subscription-based channels like Substack, journalists face mounting pressure to publish across formats without additional time or resources. Editory addresses this challenge by allowing reporters, editors, and independent creators to turn existing articles into video without changing how they write or report.

Whether used by a national newsroom or a solo journalist building an audience, Editory automatically structures stories into video, generates visuals and captions, and produces content ready for distribution across owned and off platform channels.

"Journalists today are expected to be writers, publishers, and video creators all at once", said David Rodin and Zubin Hydrie, founders of Editory. "Editory is built to meet journalists where they are and helps them extend the reach of their reporting without adding complexity."

Editory is built for newsroom teams looking to expand video output without expanding staff, as well as independent journalists publishing on Substack or their own platforms. It also supports writers and media organizations that want to grow audiences on social and video first channels by turning existing reporting into distributable video.

The Editory platform launches publicly today at Editory.news

About Editory

