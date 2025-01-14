StringTree.co to Auction the Instrument Collection of Late Omaha Musician, Dave Kotinek

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StringTree.co, the community-powered auction marketplace for premium and collectible musical instruments, is honored to announce the auction of a remarkable collection of vintage guitars and gear from the late Dave Kotinek, a lifelong Nebraska musician and guitarist.

Dave was a beloved figure in the Omaha music scene, known for his skill, passion, and dedication to music. A lifelong musician and collector, Dave's career included leading successful Nebraska bands like Sidekick and Hat Trick. The musical gear that he collected over many decades reflects Dave's deep appreciation for craftsmanship, sound, and innovation.

Tragically, on August 24, 2022, Dave's 64th birthday, he lost his life in an auto accident. To honor his legacy and ensure his cherished instruments find new homes with those who will treasure them, Dave's estate partnered with StringTree.co to auction his collection of guitars, including rare items such as a 1991 660/1 Tom Petty Signature Rickenbacker, a 1976 Ibanez Destroyer, and a 1997 Mary Ford Signature Gibson Les Paul, among many more.

A Gradual Auction Celebrating Legacy and Craftsmanship

The auction of Dave Kotinek's collection will begin this January and continue through February 2025. More than 30 instruments are being listed gradually on www.StringTree.co, so that the StringTree community has an opportunity to explore and bid on each item in a transparent and engaging format.

"At StringTree.co, we believe instruments carry stories, and Dave Kotinek's collection is a testament to his lifelong dedication to music," said Peter Burghardt, Founder of StringTree.co. "We've worked closely with the estate to document and present each piece with its own detailed history and significance. This auction is a tribute to a musician whose passion for music and gear shaped the personality of his collection."

Unique Features of the Auction

Each instrument is presented with comprehensive details about its history, condition, and significance, ensuring that buyers understand the story behind each piece. Transparent Auctions: StringTree.co's trusted seven-day auction model allows bidders to engage confidently, knowing they are participating in a fair and community-driven marketplace.

Honoring Dave Kotinek's Legacy

For those who bid on these instruments, this auction offers a rare opportunity to be inspired by Dave's story while continuing his legacy of music.

StringTree.co launched in October 2024 as a dedicated platform for buying and selling high-value musical instruments. The marketplace connects musicians and collectors through transparent, community-driven auctions and detailed listings that highlight the history and craftsmanship of each piece.

