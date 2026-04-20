Strip District Welcomes 3 New Eateries from McDonnell Family

Now open, Juniper Grill welcomes neighbors, Atria's returns to the city after a 17-year run at PNC Park, and 1930 Cigar Bar debuts

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For Pittsburgh natives and restaurateurs Pat and Nancy McDonnell, the grand opening of their acclaimed restaurants and the launch of a new bar and lounge in one of the city's most talked about and rapidly developing neighborhoods is a dream come true.

Juniper Grill, a contemporary restaurant and bar inspired by California cuisine, along with Atria's, a beloved dining spot that served guests at PNC Park for 17 years, and the new spinoff, 1930 Cigar Bar, celebrated their grand opening on April 1. This marks the beginning of a new era of elevated casual dining and hometown hospitality in The Strip District, adding to Pittsburgh's standing as a destination for food enthusiasts. Combined, the two restaurants and the cigar bar lounge occupy 11,000 square feet.

"Returning to the city at such an exciting time marks the next chapter in our nearly 30-year journey of serving our guests. Our teams take pride in offering high-quality food and drinks, exceptional value, and warm welcomes. This is what we bring to The Strip District," said Pat McDonnell. The area is being transformed into a vibrant mixed-use corridor and a premier residential and lifestyle district.

Juniper Grill offers fresh, seasonal flavors in a standout setting

Juniper Grill specializes in scratch cooking that blends bold flavors with wood-fired techniques. The menu showcases American cuisine reimagined with vibrant California-inspired flavors that are fresh, seasonal, and ingredient-driven. Signature dishes include Ahi Tuna Wontons, Brisket Quesadillas, California Burgers with Bang Bang sauce, and Chipotle Skirt Steak. The restaurant also boasts an impressive wine cellar and a full bar, offering freshly squeezed margaritas, sipping tequilas, a wide selection of bourbons, craft beers, and an extensive wine list with 50 bottles and 24 wines by the glass.



Guests can unwind in cozy booths or spacious seating, take in the views through the floor-to-ceiling accordion-folding windows, or dine alfresco on the patio.





Juniper Grill specializes in scratch cooking that blends bold flavors with wood-fired techniques. The menu showcases American cuisine reimagined with vibrant California-inspired flavors that are fresh, seasonal, and ingredient-driven. Signature dishes include Ahi Tuna Wontons, Brisket Quesadillas, California Burgers with Bang Bang sauce, and Chipotle Skirt Steak. The restaurant also boasts an impressive wine cellar and a full bar, offering freshly squeezed margaritas, sipping tequilas, a wide selection of bourbons, craft beers, and an extensive wine list with 50 bottles and 24 wines by the glass. Guests can unwind in cozy booths or spacious seating, take in the views through the floor-to-ceiling accordion-folding windows, or dine alfresco on the patio. Atria's neighborhood restaurant serves comfort food classics with a twist

Atria's, a Pittsburgh staple, offers American comfort food classics with a modern twist. Guests can savor signature dishes like Pot Roast Nachos, Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, and Chicken Pot Pie. The original bar from the former Murrysville location adds to the convivial ambiance, providing familiar hospitality and a neighborhood-restaurant feel.





Atria's, a Pittsburgh staple, offers American comfort food classics with a modern twist. Guests can savor signature dishes like Pot Roast Nachos, Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, and Chicken Pot Pie. The original bar from the former Murrysville location adds to the convivial ambiance, providing familiar hospitality and a neighborhood-restaurant feel. 1930 Cigar Bar's distinctive offerings make it an ideal venue for special gatherings

1930 Cigar Bar provides a refined lounge experience featuring premium cigars and an elevated bar program with craft cocktails and an extensive range of bourbons and fine wines. The menu offers shareable dishes, entrees, and dessert inspired by 1930 by Atria's.

The restaurants feature all day menus, serving lunch, dinner, and small plates seven days a week. Amenities include seasonal outdoor and patio seating, private dining options, catering services, mobile and online ordering, and delivery. Parking is available in the building, on the street, and through valet service. The cigar bar is open daily from 4 p.m. to midnight and can also be reserved for private events.

For the latest offerings, visit the restaurants' websites, connect on social media at @junipergrill, @atriaspgh, and @1930cigarbar, or reserve your spot on OpenTable.

About Restaurant Holdings LP

Restaurant Holdings LP, a local hospitality group with roots in the Pittsburgh region since 1930, has expanded its presence by opening three new restaurants. Juniper Grill, Atria's, and a new 1930 Cigar Bar are now located at 2350 Railroad Street in the historic Strip District. This location serves as the hub for Atria's Specialty Catering and marks the group's sixth neighborhood in Pittsburgh, PA, and Charlotte, NC, bringing its total to 10 establishments. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Restaurant Holdings LP