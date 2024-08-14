STRIPE Annual Meeting and Consensus Workshop Marks Milestone in Pharmacogenomics Standards Development

October 23-25, 2024, at the U.S. Pharmacopeia Campus, Rockville, MD

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Standardizing Laboratory Practices in Pharmacogenomics (STRIPE) Collaborative Community, an initiative of the American Society of Pharmacovigilance (ASP) with FDA participation, is set to host its Annual Meeting and Consensus Workshop from October 23-25, 2024, at the U.S. Pharmacopeia Campus in Rockville, MD. This workshop represents an important milestone in the ongoing effort to develop and harmonize standards for pharmacogenomic in vitro diagnostic and lab-developed testing, seeking to align stakeholder perspectives and accelerate the adoption of personalized medicine practices as standard of care.

About STRIPE: STRIPE is a continuing forum where public and private sector members collaborate to integrate personalized medicine into standard healthcare practices. Convened by the American Society of Pharmacovigilance, STRIPE unites patients, providers, industry leaders, regulators, payers, and other key stakeholders to address complex challenges and achieve common objectives in the field of pharmacogenomics.

The workshop will address stakeholder challenges in pharmacogenomics, including policy and implementation considerations. It will also evaluate evidence review processes from clinical, economic, and regulatory perspectives, and seek to ensure equity in access to pharmacogenomic testing. The event features workshops on clinical decision support, clinical and laboratory challenges, health equity, education, and study design considerations, culminating in voting on workshop results to inform consensus-driven standards. The outcomes of this workshop could significantly impact the future of personalized medicine such that pharmacogenomic testing becomes an integral part of healthcare.

Targeted Audience: Persons/organizations who would be impacted by pharmacogenomic testing standards including Industry, academia, healthcare, patient advocates, regulators, payers, and more, from strong adopters to clinical skeptics. Members of the press: please contact us for more information regarding the press conference.

Event Highlights:

Six consensus workshops for in-depth discussions based on attendee preferences

Pre-meeting briefing packet and survey to inform workshop discussions

Join Us: Be a part of this pivotal event to collaborate, innovate, and lead the way in pharmacogenomics. Your participation will help shape standards that seek to ensure equitable access to precision prescribing. Register here.

About the American Society of Pharmacovigilance: The American Society of Pharmacovigilance (ASP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing adverse drug events (ADEs), a leading cause of suffering and mortality in the U.S. As a national network, ASP is open to healthcare professionals across all disciplines, united in the mission to address the fourth leading cause of death in the country. Through collaboration and innovation, ASP aims to enhance patient safety and healthcare quality by mitigating the risks associated with ADEs. Our members are at the forefront of research, education, and advocacy, striving to create a more responsive and preventative healthcare system. For more information on how to join or support our mission, visit https://stopadr.org/.

