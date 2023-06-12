Stripe Joins the MACH Alliance

Global financial infrastructure provider helps push Alliance toward 90 members

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN , June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MACH Alliance , a group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, announced today that Stripe has joined the Alliance. Stripe, which builds economic infrastructure for the internet, is used by many of the world's leading enterprises from Amazon to BigCommerce, Ford, Zara, Maersk and more.

"Stripe serves as an excellent example of a company that's built upon a modern technical infrastructure," said Casper Rasmussen, MACH Alliance president. "They'll be strong champions for the Alliance across their vast network of users and partners, which will influence broader embrace of MACH across the fintech category."

"MACH Alliance is enhancing the online commerce space and is a leading standard for the industry," said Dorothy Copeland, global head of partnerships at Stripe. "Becoming a member was an obvious choice—many existing Alliance members are already Stripe users and partners, which demonstrates the importance of this ecosystem to accelerate digital experiences."

The internet economy is still nascent. Traditional businesses are increasingly coming online or expanding their digital presence—including through payments and financial operations. It is only with a modern technology architecture that they can make the transition to the digital age.

Organizations of all backgrounds from startups, to digital natives, to traditional enterprises require MACH principals to grow. As found in MACH Alliance's annual survey of global IT decision makers, the inability to innovate is stifling competitiveness.

A MACH architecture—which stands for Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless—gives companies a deeper level of flexibility, allowing them to quickly deliver new features for customers. MACH Alliance members must meet stringent certification standards and need to be in full compliance to be granted membership.

To learn more about the MACH Alliance, visit www.machalliance.org . For more information on the partnership with Stripe, contact [email protected].

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies—from the world's largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups—use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

Media Contact:

Megan Lampros

[email protected]

SOURCE MACH ALLIANCE, Inc