Stripe Like a Pro With Tips From Exmark

BEATRICE, Neb., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the hallmarks of a professionally maintained lawn is a distinctive striped finish. And while the look of a striped lawn may be the easiest benefit to identify, experts say striping has a beneficial effect on turf grass health as well.

"There is nothing else that makes a lawn look more professional than striping it nice and neat," said landscape expert and professional bass angler, Brian Latimer. "That's the number one reason we're going to stripe a lawn to begin with."

Striping the lawn is easy to do and gives the lawn a professionally maintained appearance.

Striping also reduces the compaction turf experiences when it's maintained.

"You can cause a lot of compaction when you mow, so you really have to be intentional about spreading that weight across your yard," Latimer said. "That's why we're going to switch the direction each time we mow."

"Minimizing as much compaction as possible is critical to growing a healthy lawn," he added.

Latimer said striping the lawn in alternating directions also affects how light penetrates the blades of grass that make up the lawn.

"Light penetration is absolutely essential in making your turf grass look the best that it can," he said. "When we stripe one way, it lays the grass over, so the top side of the blade sees more sun than the bottom. By alternating the pattern every time we mow, it turns those blades of grass over to balance light penetration into the turf."

Latimer has partnered with Exmark on a new Done-In-A-Weekend Projects episode, Stripe Like a Pro . Hosted by landscape designer, Doug Scott, Stripe Like a Pro gives homeowners tips on how and why to stripe their lawn. Latimer also visits his local Exmark dealer to demonstrate how easy it is to install a striping kit on a mower.

Visit the Exmark Backyard Life website to view the Stripe Like a Pro video and download Latimer's striping FAQs. In addition, you can access other Exmark Original Series content, including Dream Yards, Living Rural, Prime Cuts and Done In a Weekend - Extreme Projects.

