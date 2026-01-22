STRIPES BEAUTY INKS LATEST RETAIL PARTNERSHIP WITH ULTA BEAUTY, CHAMPIONING ITS COMMITMENT TO MIDLIFE WELLNESS

The pro-aging brand's debut in select stores within the retailer's all-new Wellness by Ulta Beauty boutiques and ulta.com expands access to clean, science-backed menopause solutions for women nationwide.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stripes Beauty , the pro-aging brand founded by actress and women's health activist Naomi Watts, today announces its official launch at Ulta Beauty . The brand's bestsellers are now available on ulta.com and in select stores within the Wellness by Ulta Beauty boutiques, representing an expansion of access to solutions designed for midlife women. This partnership reflects Ulta Beauty's strategic investment in wellness as a distinct category and reflects the industry's growing recognition of the needs of women navigating healthy aging and menopause – an area historically underserved within traditional beauty retail.

"We created Stripes Beauty to empower women during one of the most transformative stages of life, and to offer products that are indulgent, effective, and clinically backed," shared Naomi Watts, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Stripes Beauty. "I applaud Ulta Beauty for prioritizing wellness and building it out as a dedicated vertical – a strong and much-needed step for this community, particularly for midlife women seeking credible support for healthy aging and menopause related concerns."

"Partnering with Ulta Beauty marks a pivotal next stage of growth for Stripes," said Cara Kamenev, President & CEO of Stripes Beauty. "Together, we're scaling science-backed menopause solutions and education with an industry leader that has made wellness a core pillar of its business – bringing unprecedented visibility, legitimacy, and access to midlife wellness."

Stripes Beauty's top-selling products are available on ulta.com, including:

Stripes Beauty will make its in-store debut in select Wellness by Ulta Beauty boutiques nationwide, offering in-store guests a curated introduction to the brand's midlife-focused, full-body assortment designed to address symptoms from scalp to vag.

"We're excited to welcome Stripes Beauty into our ecosystem, including our all-new Wellness by Ulta Beauty boutiques, as we continue to evolve Ulta Beauty into a trusted destination for women's wellness," said Laura Beres, Vice President of Wellness at Ulta Beauty. "This launch reinforces our commitment to clinically backed, purpose-driven brands and to supporting women with solutions that meet them at every stage of life."

With this partnership, Stripes Beauty joins Ulta Beauty's expanding portfolio of wellness-forward brands and reinforces its role as a category leader in pro-aging care. Together, the partnership helps reshape the conversation around menopause – bringing it out of the shadows and into the mainstream of beauty and wellness retail.

To learn more about Stripes Beauty and its clean, clinically-backed menopause solutions, visit https://stripesbeauty.com/ or follow @stripesbeauty on Instagram or TikTok.

About Stripes Beauty

Stripes Beauty is a pro-aging beauty and wellness lifestyle brand founded by actor, entrepreneur, and activist Naomi Watts, and majority-owned by leading global investment firm, L Catterton. The consumer brand provides science-backed personal care and beauty products across the categories of nutritional supplements, skincare, haircare, and intimate wellness. The brand is on a mission to destigmatize menopause, empowering women physically and emotionally through its products, community, and expert menopause education. For more information, visit stripesbeauty.com and follow @stripesbeauty on Instagram.

SOURCE Stripes