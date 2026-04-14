STRIPES BEAUTY PARTNERS WITH CANYON RANCH WELLNESS RESORTS TO LAUNCH MENOPAUSE-FORWARD SPA TREATMENTS

Elevating women's journey through midlife and perimenopause with new science-backed and curated retail offerings at Canyon Ranch.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stripes Beauty, the pro-aging midlife wellness brand founded by Naomi Watts, is partnering with wellness leader Canyon Ranch to introduce a series of treatments designed for women navigating midlife and menopause. The treatments will be available at the Tucson, AZ and Lenox, MA, resorts starting April 14th, 2026, with plans to expand to the new Austin, TX resort in Fall 2026.



The collaboration brings Stripes Beauty products into spa environments, addressing physical and emotional changes often associated with this stage of life. The program reflects a shift toward integrating menopause into overall wellness rather than treating it as a separate category.



"Menopause is a transformative life stage that deserves a holistic approach to care," said Naomi Watts, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Stripes Beauty. "This partnership exemplifies how our brand continues to show up for women with science-backed solutions and education across wellness settings. Together with Canyon Ranch, we're creating greater visibility and a supportive community for women navigating the physical and emotional changes of midlife."

Stripes Beauty x Canyon Ranch

Canyon Ranch guests can choose from curated treatments featuring Stripes products for skin, scalp, and overall well-being. Treatment options include:

Hormonal Support Massage (50 min, $250): Enhanced with Stripes Beauty's Rich & Tight Ultra Hydrating & Firming Peptide Body Butter , which visibly firms and hydrates the skin, and The Full Monty Vitamin C Oil , a deeply nourishing blend to strengthen and restore the skin barrier.

Enhanced with , which visibly firms and hydrates the skin, and , a deeply nourishing blend to strengthen and restore the skin barrier. Root & Crown Renewal Ritual (80 min, $150): Features Stripes Beauty's The Crown Pleaser Hydrating Hair Mask to hydrate, strengthen, and renew from root to crown, along with The Root Of It Ectoine Thickening Scalp Serum to support a healthy scalp and fuller-looking hair.

"Collaborating with Canyon Ranch allows us to integrate our products into immersive wellness settings where women can slow down, reconnect with their bodies, and receive thoughtful, intentional care, while building community and accessing the support they deserve. This collaboration exemplifies Stripes' mission of democratizing access to the best in menopause care to life in a new, meaningful way," said Cara Kamenev, President & CEO of Stripes Beauty.

"Our approach to spa and beauty is rooted in delivering thoughtful, results-driven care," said Katie Mulligan, Senior Vice President of Spa, Beauty & Retail at Canyon Ranch. "With Stripes, we're able to introduce treatments that specifically support the changes women experience during midlife, combining effective formulations with hands-on therapies that help restore balance, confidence, and overall well-being."

The treatments will also be featured at Canyon Ranch's Enchant at the Ranch Beauty & Wellness Festival, April 19-23, 2026, in Tucson, with Dr. Somi Javaid, board-certified OB/GYN and Stripes Beauty Medical Advisor. She will discuss how midlife changes affect mood, metabolism, sleep, and overall well-being.

"At Canyon Ranch, we're focused on constantly evolving to meet our guests' interests and offering newness to address areas of wellness that have often been overlooked," said Leena Jain, Chief Marketing Officer at Canyon Ranch. "This partnership with Stripes represents an important step in bringing full-body perimenopause and menopause care into the broader wellness conversation, creating experiences that are both intentional and relevant to how women are caring for themselves today."

For more information about the partnership or to book a stay, please visit Stripesbeauty.com or Canyonranch.com.

ABOUT STRIPES BEAUTY

Stripes Beauty is a beauty and wellness Age Well lifestyle brand founded by actor, entrepreneur, and activist Naomi Watts, and majority-owned by leading global investment firm, L Catterton. The consumer brand provides science-backed personal care and beauty products across the categories of nutritional supplements, skincare, haircare, and vaginal wellness. The brand is on a mission to destigmatize menopause, empowering women physically and emotionally through its products, community, and expert menopause education. For more information, visit stripesbeauty.com and follow @stripesbeauty on Instagram.

ABOUT CANYON RANCH

Since opening in 1979, Canyon Ranch has been the global innovator and market-maker in destination wellness experiences, inspiring guests to pursue a lifetime of well-being. A visit to a Canyon Ranch Resort is unique for each guest and each stay, with over 1,500 services drawing from ancient wisdom and modern technology. Guided by world-class experts across the broadest range of offerings in the hospitality segment – including nutrition, health & performance, spa & beauty, fitness, mental health, spirituality, and more – guests gain personal insight, skills, and motivation that lead to lasting personal transformation and enrichment. Canyon Ranch's properties are recognized by the internationally acclaimed Michelin Travel Guide as among the most exceptional in hospitality. Canyon Ranch Tucson was named the #1 resort in the Americas and received the highest honor of Three Keys by the Michelin Guide 2025, while Canyon Ranch Lenox received Two Keys. Canyon Ranch also operates North America's largest day spa in Las Vegas, Nevada (Canyon Ranch Spa at The Venetian). The first Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Spa opened in Fort Worth in 2023, and a new Canyon Ranch destination resort and residential community will open in the Austin area in Fall 2026. For more information Canyonranch.com or @canyonranch on Instagram.

SOURCE Stripes Beauty and Canyon Ranch