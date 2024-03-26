Strivant Health Announces Leadership Appointments and Behavioral Health Addiction Recovery Treatment Business Expansion

TINLEY PARK, Ill., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strivant Health, a leading provider in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and technology services. The company has unveiled a comprehensive update on the company's current state and strategic initiatives, positioning itself as a key player in the market. This press release provides insights into the company's recent developments, including the appointment of Justin Manning as Chief Operating Officer and Mike Schiller as Vice President of Business Development, and significant expansion in the Behavioral Health Addiction Treatment space due to high demand.

Justin Manning Joins as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Strivant Health announces the appointment of Justin Manning as Chief Operating Officer. Manning brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record in strategic leadership, operational efficiency, and fostering organizational growth in revenue cycle management organizations. His expertise will drive our company's mission to provide superior client satisfaction and financial performance to our growing portfolio of clients and continue to enhance our operational performance and technology offerings. "I am honored to take on the role of COO, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive operational excellence, foster innovation, and build on the success of the organization as we grow our current client offerings and expand into new and exciting markets."

Mike Schiller Joins as Vice President of Business Development: Strivant Health announces the appointment of Mike Schiller as Vice President of Business Development. Schiller brings over 20 years of sales leadership experience resulting in significant growth and client satisfaction with companies providing healthcare technology and revenue cycle management services. "I have known the leadership at Strivant Health for years and witnessed firsthand their success delivering solutions to improve the revenue cycle performance of their clients and I look forward to working alongside them to continue the mission of helping healthcare providers thrive financially in the everchanging complexities of healthcare reimbursement."

Expanding Footprint in Behavioral Health Addiction Treatment Space. Strivant Health has strategically expanded its presence in the Behavioral Health Addiction Treatment market to address the growing demand for comprehensive mental health and addiction services inclusive of Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and SUD. This expansion added to our overall behavioral health business line, underscores our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our clients and improving mental health and addiction treatment access and services to the communities they serve.

Addressing Market Needs and Future Growth. John O'Donnell, President & CEO, expressed his confidence in the company's strategic direction, stating, "Adding Justin and Mike to our leadership team and their expertise will play a pivotal role in propelling our company to new heights. Our further expansion in the Behavioral Health Addiction Treatment market is a testament to our commitment to the types of services that add value to the healthcare provider community and their patients. The support we provide allows our client providers to stay focused on the practice of medicine rather than the business of medicine. Our teams in every department, at every level, have all played an integral role in shaping the positive trajectory of our company. It is the combined energy of our talented teams that fuels our success and keeps Strivant Health at the forefront of addressing our client needs."

In response to the increasing demand for our expanding portfolio, Strivant Health has experienced substantial growth. We seek talented individuals to join our dynamic team, to help drive innovation and deliver high-quality revenue cycle management support for physician services in behavioral health addiction treatment services. We are actively recruiting skilled professionals to support our growth and make a lasting impact on the communities we serve. https://strivanthealth.com/open-positions/

Strivant Health invites prospective candidates and stakeholders to learn more about the exciting opportunities available within the company.

About Strivant Health

Strivant Health is a fast-growing Medical Billing/Revenue Cycle Management company. We partner with healthcare providers to improve revenue cycle operations by optimizing people, processes, and technology. We provide Medical Billing, Collections, Call Centers, Cash Application, Patient Access, Authorizations, and Analytics designed to maximize our provider clients' revenue. This allows our client providers to stay focused on the practice of medicine rather than the business of medicine. We have worked with over 10,000 providers representing 32+ specialties and over 30+ technology platforms in our 20+ years of business.

