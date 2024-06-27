STRIVE ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPED MARKETS ETF (NYSE: STXI)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Strive Asset Management ("Strive"), an upstart $1.5 billion* asset manager focused on unapologetic capitalism, announced the launch of its thirteenth fund, the Strive International Developed Markets ETF (NYSE: STXI), which tracks the Bloomberg Developed Markets ex US Large & Mid Cap Total Return Index.

STXI offers investors passive exposure to markets outside the U.S. STXI will also deliver to investors Strive's proxy voting and shareholder engagement, which aims to unlock value for investors by advocating that companies focus on maximizing value over all other considerations.

"This cost-effective index fund offers exposure to the international market, a key aspect of any balanced investment portfolio," said Matt Cole, CEO of Strive. "Yet, this fund also comes with all the added benefits that Strive is known for: an unshakeable focus on investors' financial interests and aggressive pro-shareholder proxy voting and engagement."

Cole added, "We look forward to building on our successes from 2023 and into 2024 with a major expansion announcement in the coming months, which serves as a testament to the extraordinary demand for pro-capitalism and pro-meritocracy financial services."

This month, the company passed $1.5 billion in assets under management, less than two years after the launch of their first fund, the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL). Earlier this year, Strive also announced a new retirement plan for businesses small to large, the Strive Pooled Employer Plan (Strive PEP), as well as target date/risk funds that can fit easily into existing retirement plans.

Investors can learn more about STXI at http://www.strivefunds.com/STXI.

*The company had $1.538 billion in assets under management as of 6/24/24.

About Strive

Co-founded in 2022 by Vivek Ramaswamy, Strive is a financial services firm with a mission to maximize value for their clients through unapologetic support of capitalism. The firm has quickly grown to manage $1.5 billion in assets, competing directly with the world's largest financial institutions by empowering Americans to invest with a sole focus on shareholder value maximization. Learn more at strive.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 855-427-7360 or visit our website at www.strivefunds.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risks

An investment in the Fund involves risk. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investor may lose money by investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not a bank deposit and is not insured or guaranteed by the FDIC or any government agency.

Foreign Investment Risk. Returns on investments in foreign securities could be more volatile than, or trail the returns on, investments in U.S. securities. Investments in or exposures to foreign securities are subject to special risks, including risks associated with foreign securities generally. Additional risks may include: capital controls risks, including the risk of a foreign jurisdiction imposing restrictions on the ability to repatriate or transfer currency or other assets; currency risks; political, diplomatic and economic risks. Passive Investment Risk. The Fund is not actively managed and the Sub-Adviser will not sell any investments due to current or projected underperformance of the securities, industries or sector in which it invests.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history.

Bloomberg Developed Markets ex US Large & Mid Cap Total Return Index: Bloomberg LP ("Bloomberg") is the licensor of The Bloomberg Developed Markets ex US Large & Mid Cap Total Return Index (the "Index"). Bloomberg Developed Markets ex US Large & Mid Cap Total Return Index is a float market-cap-weighted benchmark of mid- and large- cap companies of developed market countries, not including the U.S.

Additional risks for STXI can be found here.

The Strive ETFs are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

SOURCE Strive Enterprises, Inc.