Strive at Fern Park, a Licensed Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, is Welcoming Residents

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maitland-Based Strive Senior Living has opened its first Assisted Living and Memory Care community in the Central Florida area is now welcoming residents to join this vibrant senior community. Strive at Fern Park is located at 7255 Strive Place in Fern Park.

Strive at Fern Park is a newly constructed assisted living and memory care community in the charming community of Fern Park. The local area has resonated with this new facility as evidenced by the substantial reservation list prior to opening their doors officially in February 2020. Strive Senior Living is managing this community in partnership with KR Management, a Clearwater- based management company.

"Our focus for Strive at Fern Park is to provide quality at a value. Seniors have a lot of options out there, and we have made it our goal to serve the demographic that desires quality amenities and services at affordable rates," said Carrie Vick, Strive Senior Living's President. "We have put into place some signature programs. A couple of my favorite are the Smooth Transitions Program, Resident Volunteer Program, and our Strive to Home Program, which allows seniors the opportunity to stay in a furnished apartment within our community when they aren't quite ready to go home from a Hospital or a rehab Stay."

The Agency for Health Care Administration approved the license, effective February 14 and the first residents moved in February 19th. Strive at Fern Park includes 79 assisted living suites and 46 state-of-the-art memory care units with secure courtyard. Featuring custom-designed "neighborhoods," chef-prepared dining, engaging activities and affordable pricing, Strive at Fern Park is family-focused and pet friendly.

Assisted living and memory care residents can live with independence, freedom and dignity while receiving 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living in a secure family-like environment.

"When we created the concept for Strive at Fern Park it was rooted in the true needs of our community. We have a dedicated team of professionals that will Strive to make sure our residents Thrive. At Strive we do not want to provide places for our residents stay, we want to create Communities where our residents Live!" said Strive Senior Living CEO, Trey Vick.

To learn more about Strive at Fern Park, visit www.striveseniorliving.com.

About Strive Senior Living

Strive Senior Living was founded in 2017 and is based in Maitland, FL. Strive is committed to the mission of creating vibrant communities where our residents can live life to the fullest. We are a family-owned and operated company putting residents and their families first along with a wellness approach to affordable senior housing solutions.

About KR Management

KR Management was founded in 2002 and actively manages facilities with a hand-on approach to ensure the highest quality of care for residents while focusing on a company philosophy of "compassion first." To learn more about KR management and its properties, visit www.krmanagementllc.com.

