STRIVE Benefits and American Well Announce Record-Breaking Telemedicine Utilization Exceeding 50% in First Year of Program

OAKLAND, Calif., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STRIVE Benefits, the benefits communication platform of choice for thousands of businesses across the country, and American Well, the leading U.S. telehealth provider, today announced over 50 percent utilization of telehealth when offered jointly by the two organizations. Companies across the country in multiple industries are experiencing the benefits of consumer-focused, cost effective, high quality healthcare, delivered via web and cell phone.

"We are delighted that our clients are able to leverage STRIVE and American Well to reduce healthcare costs and enjoy a superior telemedicine experience. STRIVE's one-stop benefits communication platform, working seamlessly with American Well's telehealth infrastructure, enables employees to easily access telemedicine with one click. This is driving telemedicine engagement among our clients to levels far beyond the industry average," said STRIVE's CEO Saravanan Chettiar.

"While telehealth offers the infrastructure to virtually connect and distribute services across large populations, impacting health outcomes and breaking the cost curve requires full-scale employee engagement," said Harry Kim, SVP and General Manager of Population Health at American Well. "Our partnership with STRIVE has demonstrated high utilization, representing 10X adoption beyond that of most employer programs. This is all about improving the health of a workforce to create sustainable competitive advantage."

STRIVE Benefits will be attending American Well's client forum in June and will share the keys to successful telemedicine engagement with participants.

About STRIVE Benefits

STRIVE Benefits offers next generation benefits communication tools offered through mobile apps, web portals and chatbots. STRIVE's mission is to simplify benefits communication and enable employees to access benefits like telemedicine, advocacy, second opinion and others seamlessly. STRIVE is utilized by employees in thousands of companies and works with regional and national brokers around the country. For more details visit www.strivebenefits.com.

About American Well

American Well uses telehealth to improve people's access to quality care. Through our partnerships with the nation's largest health systems, insurers, employers, and retailers, our award-winning telehealth Exchange and our direct-to-consumer service, Amwell®, we connect millions of Americans to the doctors they trust for live video visits. Through the power of telehealth, we help patients get the care they need in a timely fashion, and help doctors be there for their patients. We build technologies to make healthcare go where people need it most. For more on how we are changing healthcare delivery through telehealth, visit AmericanWell.com.

American Well, Amwell and The Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

