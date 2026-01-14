Strive Compounding Pharmacy Files Landmark Antitrust Lawsuit Against Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk

Lawsuit alleges anti-competitive conduct designed to suppress lawful compounding pharmaceuticals and limit patient choice

GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strive Compounding Pharmacy, one of the nation's most celebrated providers of compounded medications, has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, alleging a coordinated effort to suppress competition and limit patient access to lawful compounded GLP-1 medications.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the defendants used their dominant market positions to undermine the compounding pharmacy industry, an established and essential component of the U.S. healthcare system, by discouraging providers, telehealth platforms, and patients from prescribing and accessing compounded GLP-1s.

For years, compounding pharmacies have served as a vital, lawful, and intentional component for the U.S. healthcare system, providing essential, tailored medications when mass-produced versions either don't fit a patient's unique needs or fall into shortage.

"For us, this is more than just a business dispute; it's a fight for the right of every patient to have access to the medicine their doctor prescribes, at a price that isn't dictated by a monopoly," said Nate Hill, Co-Founder and CEO of Strive Compounding Pharmacy. "We are standing up to ensure that medical judgment stays between a doctor and their patient—not a pharmaceutical executive and a balance sheet. Fair competition is an essential part not only of this industry, but the entire economy. Without it, access vanishes and prices skyrocket. By filing this lawsuit, we are protecting a lawful, essential industry that millions of Americans rely on for their well-being. To those patients who need them, compounded medications are a Godsend."

The full complaint can be found here: https://www.strivepharmacy.com/antitrustlawsuit

Strive Compounding Pharmacy is represented by BakerHostetler. The case is Strive Specialties Inc. v. Eli Lilly & Co. et al., filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

About Strive Compounding Pharmacy

Strive Compounding Pharmacy is on a mission to make personalized medicine mainstream. With a strong focus on quality, customization, and a commitment to putting people over profit, Strive Compounding Pharmacy is redefining what personalized healthcare can look like—one prescription at a time. Whether through brick-and-mortar partnerships or innovative telehealth collaborations, Strive Compounding Pharmacy continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in modern medicine. Compounding pharmacies play a critical role in the US healthcare system, whether it's supplementing supply during drug shortages, or compounding patient-specific medications for patients whose clinical needs cannot be met by an FDA-approved drug, regardless of shortage status. To learn more about Strive and compounding, visit www.strivepharmacy.com/striveforward

