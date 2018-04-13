Strive Consulting Named One of the Best Places to Work in Chicago

CHICAGO, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Strive Consulting (http://striveconsulting.com), a national business and technology consulting firm, today announced it has been named by Crain's Chicago Business as one of the top 50 Best Places to work.

Strive Consulting

Since 2008, Crain's Chicago Business has set out to find local businesses that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees. This year, Crain's partnered with Best Companies Group to survey over 8,000 Chicago employees on all aspects of their organization including everything from benefits and company perks to career development and company culture.

"It is a great honor to have been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago," said Nate Roberts, Executive Director, Chicago. "We are all working together to build a culture where everyone is able to grow as an individual and have a meaningful impact on those around us. I truly enjoy coming into work every day and working with such a talented group of people. This is another great award for Strive and one that is shared by everyone in our firm."

Strive works with clients across the United States to help solve a variety of business problems and deliver key technology initiatives. In addition to the Crain's award, Strive has received national recognition by Glassdoor and the Best & Brightest organization for being one of the best places to work in the United States.

Strive's benefits for employees helped secure its placement on the Crain's list which include:

Personalized PTO program

401(k) company match

Health Savings Account employer contributions

Wellness Program

Professional development opportunities

Annual President's Club Trip for top performers

Employee-led culture organization, StriveX

Company sponsored lunches

Employee appreciation events

About Strive Consulting

Founded in 2006, Strive Consulting is a rapidly growing, nationally recognized business and technology consulting firm that helps companies solve problems and delivery on strategic initiatives across our Management Consulting, Technology Enablement, and Data & Analytics practices. Headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Columbus, and Dallas Strive has been repeatedly recognized as one of the nation's best places to work. Learn more at striveconsulting.com.

