STRIVE EXPANDS SHAREHOLDER-FOCUSED INVESTMENT OPTIONS WITH DIRECT INDEXING OFFERING

Offering to Launch in Q1-2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strive Asset Management ("Strive"), a leading provider of shareholder-focused investment solutions, today announced the offering of direct indexing portfolios for separately managed accounts (SMAs) available starting the first quarter of 2024. This offering will cater to investors who want to customize and create efficiencies when managing their portfolios while also enjoying Strive's pro-shareholder approach to corporate governance.

Direct indexing allows investors to track an index's performance through ownership in individual stocks, instead of through an ETF or mutual fund while providing enhanced customization and ownership control. The strategy can also deliver potential tax benefits, including daily scanning for tax loss harvesting opportunities and the opportunity for in-kind transfers from existing equity portfolios. Strive will vote proxies on each security following its shareholder-first methodology.

"Core to our mission at Strive is empowering every investor to have the ability to invest with a sole focus on shareholder value maximization," said Matt Cole, Strive CEO and CIO. "Our direct indexing offering is designed for clients looking for the traditional benefits of direct indexing, including tax loss harvesting and in-kind equity portfolio transfers, but want more control and ownership over individual investments in their index."

Strive has set a minimum investment of $250,000 for its direct index portfolios, which will utilize equity index models from Bloomberg. The strategy reflects Strive's commitment to delivering innovative, value-driven investment solutions and empowering investors with greater control and influence.

For more information about Strive's Direct Indexing, visit www.strive.com/direct-indexing.

About Strive: Strive is an Ohio-based asset management firm whose mission is to maximize shareholder value by leading companies to focus on excellence. The firm competes directly with the world's largest asset managers by offering funds that allow investors to maintain exposure to key asset classes while enjoying Strive's pro-shareholder approach. Learn more at www.strive.com.

