STRIVE LAUNCHES NEW WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS TO OFFER TRUE FINANCIAL FREEDOM TO AMERICAN CLIENTS

Strive intends to be the leading financial firm thoughtfully integrating Bitcoin into client portfolios.

Strive adds experienced industry executives to lead its new wealth management business.

Strive to move corporate headquarters to Texas in conjunction with wealth management launch.

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strive Enterprises, Inc. ("Strive") today launched its Wealth Management business in Dallas, Texas, following its recent close of a $30 million Series B financing round led by Cantor Fitzgerald. A key part of this business will include a focus on integrating Bitcoin into standard portfolios of everyday Americans as a hedge against risks Strive expects to persist over the next several decades, including unsustainable global debt levels, rising fixed income yields, long-run inflationary pressures, persistent geopolitical pressures, and potential restrictive monetary controls.

Strive's Wealth Management business will be led by industry veterans Gary Dorfman, President, and Randol Curtis, Chief Investment Officer, CFA. Dorfman brings over 30 years of investment management experience to Strive, previously holding senior positions at Sanford C. Bernstein and Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors. Most recently, he has served as Managing Director for One Capital Management. Curtis also brings over 30 years of investment experience to Strive, including senior positions at Morgan Stanley and his own firm, which was the predecessor to C-Quadrat Asset Management. Most recently, he served as Deputy Chief Investment Officer at One Capital Management, where he helped guide investment strategy on over $5 billion in assets.

The expansion is paired with a relocation of Strive's corporate headquarters to Dallas, Texas. The company expects most of its Columbus-based staff to relocate to Dallas by end of Q1 2025, where Strive will also continue to operate its growing Asset Management business, which recently crossed $1.7 billion in AUM.

"Strive is building a new-age financial institution founded on the time-tested fiduciary principle of maximizing value over all other considerations," said Matt Cole, CEO of Strive. "Our focus on offering clients true financial freedom — through the thoughtful integration of Bitcoin — differentiates our Wealth Management business from nearly all major competitors today. Our growth to date in Asset Management has been driven almost entirely by retail customers, and our expansion into wealth management will allow us to serve these customers more completely."

"Texas has become the home of capital in the United States," said Governor Greg Abbott. "Y'all Street is growing rapidly in Dallas, and Strive's decision to relocate to Texas underscores our economic advantages that attract top businesses. With the Best Business Climate in the nation and as the top state for corporate relocation and expansion projects, Texas is the future hub of capital markets that will help cement our economic power on the global stage. I welcome Strive to our great state and look forward to working with them to create more jobs, spur innovation, and bring new investments to Dallas and the entire state of Texas."

"When Strive launched in 2022, nearly every major corporation bent the knee to ESG," said Vivek Ramaswamy, Strive co-founder. "Just two short years later, the national environment has changed dramatically, in no small part due to Strive's efforts. The moment is now ripe to launch a pro-capitalism Wealth Management business focused on true financial freedom, with a focus on integrating Bitcoin into standard portfolios. I wish the team great success in the next stage of Strive's incredible journey."

To meet with a Strive Financial Advisor, please visit strive.com/wealth-management.

About Strive

Co-founded in 2022 by Vivek Ramaswamy, Strive is a financial services firm with a mission to maximize value for their clients through unapologetic capitalism. The firm has quickly grown to manage $1.7 billion in assets since the launch of its first fund in August 2022, competing directly with the world's largest financial institutions by empowering Americans to invest with a sole focus on shareholder value maximization. Strive recently launched a wealth management business unit to offer true financial freedom, including the tailored integration of Bitcoin into the portfolios of everyday Americans. Learn more at strive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release contain forward-looking statements regarding Strive's future operations and performance, including statements on future services. Such statements are based on current expectations, speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that the events predicted in this release will be attained. Strive does not have any obligation to update any changes to the statements included in this release.

SOURCE Strive Enterprises, Inc.